Join us for a memorable afternoon performance of outstanding music as three award-winning songwriters trade songs in a Nashville-style song circle. Prepare to be moved as Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Don Henry (https://www.donhenry.com), Grammy winner and bluegrass musician/educator Laurie Lewis (https://www.laurielewis.com), and singer/songwriter extraordinaire Claudia Russell (https://www.claudiarussell.com) perform some of their favorite tunes, accompanied by virtuoso guitarist Nina Gerber. You won’t want to miss this unique sharing of talents in our intimate acoustic space!
$22 Advance/$25 at the door. Fine refreshments available; wheelchair accessible.
Where and when: Sunday, January 12, 3 p.m at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
