Zen Fest 2019

Enjoy the 16th annual Zen Fest holiday sale in Sebastopol, offering locally sourced and crafted gifts, treats and  jams. Huge book sale, estate and rummage sale and spiritual practice supplies. Plus a silent auction featuring fine art, getaways, bodywork, local services and more. Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Live music performances following lunch. This event happens Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Masonic Center, 373 North Main St, Sebastopol (across form the Safeway). Admission is free. stonecreekzencenter.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.