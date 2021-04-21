MONDAY, APRIL 12
5:14 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a 91-year-old female feeling dizzy. Transported to Sutter.
9:33 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for an 86-year-old male with eye bleeding post-surgery. Checked out, but wasn’t transported.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
9:06 a.m. Vehicle accident just north of Mittlestadt Lane. Overturned vehicle. No injuries.
2:17 p.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a 58-year-old female feeling altered, with mental illness. Transported to Sutter.
9:29 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 62-year-old female with bladder pain and infection. Transported to Kaiser.
11:38 p.m. medical aid on Grace Court for an overdose. Administered Narcan. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
12:26 a.m. Medical aid on North Washington Street for a 73-year-old female with upper back pain. Transported to Kaiser.
1:02 a.m. Medical aid on South Foothill Boulevard for a male who was feeling ill and vomiting due to dental work.
11:09 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 71-year-old female with a fall in the shower. Transported to Kaiser.
4:58 p.m. Alarm sounding on Healdsburg Avenue. Three-story residential water flow activation. Smoke was cleared by sprinklers and residents were put up by Red Cross.
6:44 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with knee problems and unable to stand. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9:55 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a two-year-old boy with possible seizures. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
11:40 a.m. Medical aid on North Street for an eight-year-old boy with a fall and hit to his head. Transported to Memorial.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
1:55 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female patient with possible seizures. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:19 p.m. Vegetation fire on Asti Road for a small, 10-by-10 spot on the side of the road. Cause undetermined.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
12:49 a.m. Public assist on Kings Circle for a female patient with a ground level fall. Lift assist only.
1:01 a.m. Medical aid on Broad Street for a 30-year-old male with lower gastrointestinal issues. No transport.
4:29 p.m. Smoke check south of First Street Bridge, west side of the river. Due to a homeless encampment.
5:43 p.m. Medical aid on South Franklin Street for an 86-year-old male with a ground level fall. Checked out but wasn’t transported.
5:59 p.m. Medical aid on River Road for a female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
8:09 p.m. Hazard, tree down near Geysers Road. Blocking both lanes.
