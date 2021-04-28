MONDAY, APRIL 19
9:13 a.m. Medical aid for a 61-year-old female who couldn’t get out of bed, feeling weak. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:07 a.m. Medical aid on West First Street for a 45-year-old male with low blood pressure. Checked, no transport.
8:09 p.m. Smoke check in the area of the First Street Bridge. Unable to locate. Checked the area, nothing was found.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
8:33 a.m. Hazardous situation on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Report of a possible CO2 leak coming from business. No leak found.
11:42 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient feeling ill and unresponsive. Transported to Sutter.
1:16 p.m. Public assist on Wisteria Circle for a lift assist for a female patient with a ground-level fall. No medical merit.
6:03 p.m. Public assist on Josephine Drive for a lift assist for a male patient with a fall from a chair. No medical merit.
7:30 p.m. Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for a 75-year-old female with abdominal pain. Transported to Kaiser.
7:41 p.m. Public assist on Red Mountain Drive for a male patient with a ground-level fall. Lift assist only.
9:05 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female patient feeling dehydrated, possible urinary tract infection. No transport.
10:56 p.m. Medical aid on Red Mountain Drive for a male patient with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
1:48 a.m. Medical aid on South Foothill Boulevard for a 37-year-old female with chest pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:29 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female patient feeling dehydrated. No transport.
3:48 a.m. Medical aid on Zinfandel Court for a 21-year-old female with a possible overdose. Transported to Sutter.
9:58 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female patient feeling ill. No transport.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
5:39 a.m. Medical aid on Crocker Bridge for a female patient with pain in her throat. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:08 p.m. Medical aid on Highway 128. Male with a possible stroke. He was transported to Kaiser.
5:26 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a welfare check for a person with possible sepsis.
6:46 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 71-year-old male feeling ill with shortness of breath. Transported to Kaiser.
9:52 p.m. Medial aid on Clark Street for a 54-year-old male who had fallen out of his wheelchair with possible broken femur. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:48 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 57-year-old female with a possible dislocated hip. Transported to Sutter.
6:41 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with psych issues. Transported by Bell’s.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
10:35 a.m. Lift assist on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Pick up and put back.
1 p.m. Medical aid at the open space end of Skyview Drive for someone who injured her ankle. Placed her in the UTV, brought her to the ambulance.
2:08 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 78-year-old female with chest pain feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
9:05 p.m. Debris fire near the park off of Clark Street. Homeless camp, 30x50 spot.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
5:42 a.m. Spot fire near the fire last night. 5x5 spot.
2:10 p.m. Unattended control burn on Highlight Creek Ranch Drive.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
9:05 a.m. Medial aid on Allen Avenue for a 76-year-old male with withdrawals. Transported to Sutter.
10:28 a.m. Possible trailer fire near Polaris Court. Turned out to be a control burn.
1:09 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a 35-year-old with a headache and nausea. No transport.
3:47 p.m. Medical aid on Caldwell Street for an 18-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:53 p.m. Medical aid at First Street Bridge for violence that involved staging. One male patient who had been sliced by a knife from a fight.
