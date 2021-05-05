MONDAY, APRIL 26
9:39 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female patient with a fall from a 15-foot balcony. Transported to Memorial.
6:23 p.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a female patient with a ground level fall. No medical merit, public assist only.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
8:09 a.m. Hazardous situation on West First Street for a report of a limb leaning on the power line. No hazard found in the area.
6:49 p.m. Public assist on Cherry Creek Road for a sheared off hydrant. Hydrant was shut off and public works was notified.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
5:18 a.m. Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for a female patient with difficulty breathing due to asthma. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
1:10 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a vegetation fire, escaped control burn.
5:31 p.m. Medical aid to the parking lot near Main Street. Person tripped and fell on the sidewalk, laceration to his head. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:58 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female not feeling well with gastrointestinal problems. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
5:13 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a 64-year-old female who passed out. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital
5:18 p.m. Vehicle accident on South River Road for a single-vehicle accident, non-injury.
5:47 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a 66-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:53 p.m. Smoke check on the end of Rockwell Drive for a black column of smoke. Found an illegal control burn.
7:51 p.m. Medical aid on Brookside Drive for a 21-year-old male having a panic attack. Checked out but wasn’t transported.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
No calls for service.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
8:48 a.m. Medical aid on River Road and Palomino Road for a male patient slumped over the wheel. No medical merit, sleeping only.
10:51 a.m. Medical aid on Heidi Lane for a male patient with a possible overdose. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:31 p.m. Vegetation fire on Geysers Road for a small 10-foot by 100-foot spot in the grass caused by property owner mowing his hill.
5:26 p.m. Medical aid on Palomino Road for a male patient with chest pain. No transport.
6:36 p.m. Medical aid on Wisteria Drive for a 74-year-old female with a laceration to her head. Transported to Memorial.
7:37 p.m. Medical aid on Rockwell Drive for a male patient with stomach pain and numbness in his arm. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
