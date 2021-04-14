MONDAY, APRIL 5
5:41 p.m. Accident on Highway 101. Single occupant in a sedan on its side. Vehicle struck a tree. CHP to further investigate.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
5:35 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a female with difficulty breathing and back pain. Transported to Sutter.
7:20 a.m. Medical aid on Shahan Drive for a male feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:19 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 71-year-old female in pain who couldn’t get out of bed. Transported to Memorial.
1:02 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a vegetation fire from a control burn. False alarm.
3:15 p.m. Report of an escaped control burn on Asti Road caused by a burn pile left unattended.
8:59 p.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a 57-year-old female possibly altered. Transported to Memorial.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
8:52 a.m. Medical aid on Orange Drive for a 69-year-old male who was unresponsive, ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:36 a.m. Medical aid in the area of Berti and River Road. Canceled.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
4:19 p.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a female having mental problems.
8:25 p.m. Medical aid on West 1st Street for a male with a ground-level fall in the driveway with a facial injury. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:41 p.m. Medical aaid on McCray Road for a 57-year-old female with an anxiety attack. Was checked out but wasn’t transported.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
3:26 a.m. Medical aid on West 4th Street for a 32-year-old female with a ground level fall and a head injury. Small laceration on her head. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:04 p.m. Medical aid on Highway 101 for a male patient with difficulty breathing. No transport.
4:18 p.m. Medical aid on Antonio Street for lift assist only.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
4:46 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 34-year-old male with numbness in his legs. Transported to Kaiser.
8:09 a.m. Medical aid on Portofino Way for a female patient found unresponsive.
11:46 a.m. Medical aid on Palomino Road for a male patient feeling weak. No transport.
12:21 p.m. Medical aid on River Road for a male patient with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
