MONDAY, FEB. 1
11:34 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 22-year-old female with syncope. Transported to Sutter.
3:32 p.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a 71-year-old female with difficulty breathing. No transport.
6:15 p.m. Hazardous situation on North Washington Street for a report of lines down across the road. Cable lines only, utility company notified.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
3:37 a.m. Hazardous situation on River Road for a tree down blocking one lane of the road. Tree cut up and removed.
5:38 a.m. Hazardous situation on River Road for report of a mudslide blocking the road. Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and unit were unable to locate.
6:30 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a 51-year-old male with a fall and facial injury. Transported to Kaiser.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
6:02 a.m. Public assist on Kings Circle for a 95-year-old female with a ground level fall. No medical merit, lift assist only.
9:34 a.m. Medical aid on Venezia Way for a male having a catheter issue. Transported to the hospital.
1:24 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female ill on the bus. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:28 p.m. Public assist on Josephine Drive for a male fall victim. Assist the patient to his chair.
8:49 p.m. Vehicle fire on Alexander Valley Road. Assist Geyserville with a vehicle fire threatening a structure. Healdsburg and CalFire responded.
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
5:54 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female feeling ill. No transport.
6:22 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 58-year-old female with a possible heart attack. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
12:41 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 95-year-old female with a ground level fall. No transport.
2:31 a.m. Standby for police department on Railroad Avenue.
9:35 a.m. Lift assist on Josephine Drive. Pick up and put back.
9:51 a.m. Smoke check on Geysers Road north of the Old Bridge on the river bed. Camp fire.
4:26 p.m. Medical aid on Vine Drive for a male with shortness of breath. Transported to Sutter.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
8:01 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek road for an 89-year-old male feeling ill and dizzy. No transport.
10:56 a.m. Rescue on Wallace Lane to assist the police department with a missing elderly woman. Woman found on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
2:49 p.m. Vehicle accident on Geyserville Avenue. Assist Geyserville with a single vehicle rollover. Canceled enroute.
3:17 p.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Drive for an 89-year-old female with nausea. Transported to Kaiser.
7:19 p.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a lift assist. No medical merit.
