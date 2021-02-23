MONDAY, FEB. 15
7:11 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a 51-year-old male at the bus stop having abdominal pain. Male was transported to Healdsburg.
3:29 p.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a male who is slumped over the wheel of a truck at Furber Park, was sleeping.
5:35 p.m. Medical aid on University Street for a female near syncope. Refused transport.
7:45 p..m. Staging for domestic dispute on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Canceled and cleared by police department.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
4:31 p.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a female not feeling well. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:39 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a 30-year-old male who doesn’t feel well. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
6:21 p.m. Medical aid on River Road for a male with possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
7:20 p.m. Assist on Healdsburg Avenue. Pick up and put back.
11:59 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female who overdosed on her medication. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
12:08 a.m. Lift assist on Healdsburg Avenue. Pick up and put back.
3:24 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a female fall victim. Pick up and put back.
10:05 a.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a female with stomach pain. Transported to Kaiser.
12:50 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a fall at a local business. Patient refused medical attention.
5:50 p.m. Smoke check on McCray Road. Unattend camp fire at River Park. Extinguished by Fire Department.
11:35 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Kaiser.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
3:28 a.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Drive for a male patient with back pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:35 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female vall citim. Assisted patient to her recliner.
6:11 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
6:25 a.m. Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for a female feeling ill from medication.Transported to Kaiser.
12 p.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue to assist a female with her medications; health care worker arrived while on scene.
6:07 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for an intoxicated female who is bleeding from multiple locations. Transported to Sutter.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
4:13 a.m. Medical aid on Mountain Pine Road for a male feeling ill. No transport.
12:01 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a male patient feeling ill. Transported to Memorial.
7:25 p.m. Medical aid on Railroad Avenue for a female fall victim who has back pain. Transported to Memorial.
