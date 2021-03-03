TUESDAY, FEB. 23
4:23 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient who overdosed on Fentanyl. Police department was first at scene; patient not breathing, no pulse. Police administered Narcan and patient started breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9:03 a.m. Medical aid on Venezia Way for a 61-year-old male with a diabetic problem. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
7:49 a.m. Medical aid on North Foothill Boulevard for a male feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
1:39 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 90-year-old female with chest pains. She was transported to Kaiser.
4:18 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female patient with tightness in her head. Transported to Sutter.
6:40 p.m. Debris fire on First Street and Asti Road for a homeless camp fire used for cooking. Advised about wet wood and smoke under the bridge.
6:42 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female with lower gastrointestinal bleed after a recent colonoscopy. Transported to Sutter.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
1:18 a.m. Pick up and put back on Healdsburg Avenue for a female who slipped out of bed and on to the floor.
7:53 a.m. Medical aid on Foothill Boulevard for an elderly male patient feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:51 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with chest pain and shortness of breath. Transported to Sutter.
10:06 a.m. Assisted Geyserville with a large burn on fire on Passalacqua Road.
2:16 p.m. Medical aid on Rockwell Road for a male patient feeling ill.
3:58 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a 76-year-old female with lower gastrointestinal bleed after recent colonoscopy. Transported to Sutter.
6 p.m. Medical aid on Broad Street for a male patient with extreme back pain and stomach pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:07 p.m. Medical aid on Rockwell Road for a male cancer patient with stomach pain. Transported to Memorial.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
12:01 p.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 for a male stroke patient. Transported to Sutter.
1:36 p.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for a female with open wounds. Transported to Kaiser.
3:52 p.m. Medical aid on Broad Street for a male patient feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:54 p.m. Vehicle accident on Asti Road for an overturned forklift with an unconscious operator. Transported to Memorial.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
5:24 a.m. Medical aid on Orange Drive to assist police department with an intoxicated male. No transport.
10:22 a.m. Medical aid on Broad Street for a male patient feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:30 p.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a female with 5150 issues. Transported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.