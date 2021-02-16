MONDAY, FEB. 8
9:49 a.m. Alarm sounding on South Cloverdale Boulevard. False alarm only.
3:43 p.m. Smoke check on Highway 128 for a report of smoke seen from the road. Control burn, permit on site.
9:34 p.m. Public assist on Elbridge Avenue for a lift assist for a female patient with a fall from her bed. No medical merit.
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
9 a.m. Commercial alarm on Dry Creek Ridge. False alarm.
11:09 a.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
12:45 p.m. Smoke check on Elbridge Avenue. Found a legal barbecue fire.
2:33 p.m. Alarm sounding on Trimble Lane. Hardwood floor company set off the alarm, working inside the residence.
4:01 p.m. Medical aid on Hiatt Road for a female with no pulse upon arrival. Fire treated at scene, transported code three.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
2:05 p.m. Smoke check in the area of Highway 128. Controlled burn.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
4:33 a.m. Medical aid on Grace Court for an unconscious male with an overdose. Used Narcan on him, was checked out but wasn’t transported.
6:26 p.m. Medical aid on North River Road for a female with chest pains. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:30 p.m. Alarm sounding on West Second Street. The pull station was broken off the wall, was hit by a board.
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
1:24 a.m. Medical aid on Albany Street for an 82-year-old female with possible heart attack. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:43 a.m. Smoke check on the First Street Bridge. Homeless camp fire.
4:10 p.m. Medical aid on Dina Street for a male with a small laceration to his head. Checked out but wasn’t transported.
8:30 p.m. Lift assist on Ottoboni Drive for a female who fell. Pick up and put back.
10:46 p.m. Medical aid on Josephine Drive for an 18-year-old male with alcohol poisoning. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.