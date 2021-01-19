MONDAY, JAN. 11
2:48 a.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a male fall victim with facial injuries. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:34 a.m. Medical aid on Highway 101for a reported person down on the roadway. False alarm.
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
1:29 a.m. Public assist on Antonio Street to assist a female to her feet.
2:04 p.m. Medical aid on Railroad Avenue for a 50-year-old female who was in and out of consciousness. Transported to Kaiser.
2:42 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for an 82-year-old female who was dizzy. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
2:06 p.m. Medical aid on Lake Street for a 101-year-old male who fell in the street. No transport.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
9:21 p.m.Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:38 p.m. Smoke check on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Canceled. Controlled burn.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
7:57 a.m. Lift assist on Healdsburg Avenue. Pick up and put back.
8:18 a.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a 63-year-old male who had passed out. Checked out, wife transported him.
3:16 p.m. Medical aid near Highway 101 and Geysers Road for a 22-year-old female with diabetic problem. Transported to Ukiah Valley Hospital.
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
12:04 a.m. Medical aid on Orange Drive for a 30-year-old female with shortness of breath. COVID-positive. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:59 a.m. Public assist on Spring Court for a female patient with a ground level fall. Non-injury, no medical merit.
12:19 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 73-year-old male with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
4:56 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female patient with a lower gastrointestinal bleed. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
5:36 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 40-year-old female with chest pain. No transport.
2:46 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a male patient with gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
9:21 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female feeling ill. No transport.
10:18 a.m. Medical aid on Roan Court for a female fall victim. EMS cleaned wounds at scene. Transported to Memorial.
11:35 a.m. Medical aid on Brookside Drive for a male patient with an allergic reaction to smoking marijuana. No transport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.