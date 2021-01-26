MONDAY, JAN. 18
4:06 a.m. Medical aid on Ioli Ranch Road for a female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
5:25 a.m. Structure fire on Hamblin Lane. Upon arrival found a fully involved shed fire. Was extinguished, investigation found someone living the outbuilding with an extension cord for power.
12:35 p.m. Medical aid on Chablis Way for a 33-year-old male with a foreign object through the foot. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
2:44 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Turned out to be a ground-level lift assist.
10:17 p.m. Vegetation fire in the Geysers. Power lines down.
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
1:30 a.m. Tree down on Asti Road, blocking one lane.
3:11 p.m. Medical aid on Dutcher Creek Road for a male with an infection in his leg. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:53 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with a fever who didn’t feel well. Transported to Sutter.
4:13 p.m. Medical aid on Green Road for a report of a male who had passed out. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:55 p.m. Vehicle accident on River Road. Vehicle versus tree, non-injury. Driver had taken off.
6:49 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 72-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
6:06 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs for an 82-year-old female with a ground level fall. No transport.
2:40 p.m. Public assist on Wisteria Circle for a female patient with a ground level fall. No medical merit, lift assist only.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
8:50 a.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Single vehicle off the highway with two passengers. Non-injury, no transport.
3:59 p.m. Vehicle accident on Dry Creek Road. Assist Geyserville with a vehicle accident. Canceled en route.
6:19 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with a laceration to his face. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
9:25 a.m. Medical aid on Venezia Way for a male feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
2:11 p.m. Medical aid on Lake Street for a male fall victim. Transported to Kaiser.
7:29 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female with a previous fall who had complications.
