MONDAY, JAN. 25
8:47 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female in a lot of pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:46 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a 61-year-old female who took too much of her medication. Transported to Kaiser.
4:28 p.m. Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for a female feeling nauseous who can’t get out of bed. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:41 p.m. Medical aid on Commercial Street for an 82-year-old male. Transported to Sutter.
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
12:14 a.m. Auto aid to Healdsburg for a structure fire. Canceled.
1:22 a.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a structure fire. Canceled.
7:29 a.m. Alarm sounding on Santana Drive. Canceled.
3:33 p.m. Medical aid on Rockwell Road for a male patient with a headache. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:45 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a 57-year-old male with back pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:03 p.m. Medical aid on Antonio Street for a 63-year-old male with a fall from the stairs.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
9:42 a.m. Medical aid on Asti Road for an allergic reaction to the vaccine that they were administering. No transport.
9:50 a.m. Walk-in medical aid for a 45-year-old male with arm pain. A 45-year-old male came in and checked him out. No transport.
1:03 p.m. Lift assist on Sunrise Drive. Pick up and put back.
2:29 p.m. Hazardous situation on Toyon Lane for a garbage truck that hit a low hanging line.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
12:39 a.m. Medical aid on Broad Street for a 42-year-old female with flu-like symptoms. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:39 a.m. Medical aid on Ottoboni Drive for a 71-year-old male with lower gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9:12 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:10 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a male patient with a possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:30 p.m. Medical aid on Merlot Drive for a male patient with a non-injury fall.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
10:34 a.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for a female confused about medications. No transport.
1:43 p.m. Public assist on Allan Avenue for a male fall victim to his bed. No injury.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
11:06 a.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road to check on a newborn and mother. Transported to Ukiah Valley, auto aid.
12:33 p.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a 56-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:58 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female with diabetic problems feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
1:01 p.m. Medical aid on Old Redwood Highway for an 82-year-old female with chest pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
5:23 p.m. Medical aid on Albertz Street for an 88-year-old male with a ground-level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:49 p.m. Smoke check on McCray Road. Report of a transient igniting fires.
