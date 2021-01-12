MONDAY, JAN. 4
12:10 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a male feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:01 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient feeling ill. Evaluated at the scene, no transport.
3:56 p.m. Medical aid on Marguerite Lane for a female evaluated at the scene after a police action. No transport.
6:39 p.m. Structure fire on Brookside Drive for a malfunctioning exhaust fan that caught fire and burned the insulation in the attic. Fire removed the insulation and ensured the power was off.
7:19 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with low level of consciousness. Transported to Sutter.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
5:42 p.m. Medical aid on West Brookside Drive for a 62-year-old female feeling dizzy. No transport.
8:29 p.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for an 82-year-old male with shortness of breath. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
4:22 a.m. Medical aid on Rosewood Avenue for a 93-year-old female with a headache and chest pains. Transported to Sutter.
8:57 a.m. Medical aid on Rockwell Road for a male with abdomen pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:33 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a plane down at the end of Rockpile — wasn’t a plane crash.
6:40 p.m. Medical aid on Skyview Drive for a 60-year-old female with dizziness and high blood pressure. Transported to Sutter.
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
8:48 p.m. Medical aid on Marguerite Lane for a 55-year-old female with psych issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
7:08 a.m. Medical aid on West Fourth Street for a 71-year-old female with a possible heart attack. Transported to Memorial.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
2:13 a.m. Medical aid on Marguerite Lane for a 55-year-old female having a panic attack. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
2:06 p.m. Medical aid on East Third Street for a female having abdominal issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:22 p.m. Medical aid on North Foothill Boulevard for a male patient with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
4 pm. Public assist on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male fall victim to his chair.
7:14 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female fall victim.
8:27 p.m. Public assist on Clark Avenue to help a female to her bed.
8:46 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female patient, fall victim, with back pains. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
