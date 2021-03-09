MONDAY, MARCH 1
1:37 p.m. Medical aid on Allen Avenue for a female who was unresponsive. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
5:49 a.m. Medical aid on Pine Mountain Road for an 86-year-old female with knee problems. Transported to Kaiser.
8:18 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female with a heart problem. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:19 p.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a three-month-old who was choking. Checked out but wasn’t transported.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
12:06 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with a rapid heartbeat.
1:37 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an 83-year-old male who is vomiting and feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:05 a.m. Medical aid on Palomino Road for a 90-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
7:24 a.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a 72-year-old female in pain. Transported to Kaiser.
11:18 a.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for a 56-year-old female with a laceration to her leg. Transported to Kaiser.
1:52 p.m. Medical aid on Lake Street for a 64-year-old female with low blood pressure. Transported to Kaiser.
5:02 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 49-year-old male with a squirrel bite. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:50 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female patient with a laceration to her foot. No transport.
8:14 p.m. Medical aid on Ranch House Drive for a 58-year-old female feeling dizzy. Transported to Sutter.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
8:24 a.m. Medical aid on Caldwell Street for a 39-year-old female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
10:52 a.m. Medical aid on Hamblin Lane for a male patient feeling altered. Transported to Sutter.
11:38 a.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a female patient with a ground level fall.
12:56 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale boulevard for a female patient with chest pain and difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
3:25 a.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue to assist a female patient with changing clothes and dealing with hospice.
10:18 a.m. Medical aid on Butter Court for a female feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
2:13 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female fall with stomach issues. Transported to Memorial.
2:28 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a homeless male complaining of chest pain. Noo medical merit.
6:17 p.m. Vehicle fire on Geysers Road for an abandoned Toyota fully involved upon arrival. Extinguished.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
7:28 a.m. Tree down on Asti Road. Units unable to locate.
5:39 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female in bed feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
9:15 p.m. Medical aid on Chrome Iron Road for a male patient stabbed in the arm by a homeless male. Driven to Healdsburg District Hospital by a family member.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
1:05 a.m. Medical aid on Zinfandel Court for a 21-year-old female who ingested 80-plus pills. Transported to Sutter.
2:17 a.m. Vehicle fire on Tarman Drive for a vehicle fully involved in fire.
11:08 a.m. Medical aid on Rosewood Drive for a 60-year-old male who was bleeding. Transported to Sutter.
1:09 p.m. Medical aid on St. Johns Place for an adult with a laceration to his leg. Canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.