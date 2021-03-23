MONDAY, MARCH 15
11:52 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 61-year-old female with weakness to her right side. Transported to Kaiser.
12:13 p.m. Medical aid on Muscat Drive for a 70-year-old with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
3:11 p.m. Structure fire on Fitch Street. Reporting of smoke coming from a building. Canceled en route.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
3:50 p.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a female patient with stomach pain. Transported to Kaiser.
5:37 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a 17-year-old male with a broken nose. No transport.
7:03 p.m. Medical aid on Toscana Circle for a 20-year-old female with depression. Transported to Sutter.
11:51 p.m. Public assist on Clark Avenue for a female patient with a ground level fall. Lift assist only.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
5:32 a.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 and Geysers Road for a three-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 101 with four patients and one confirmed death. Two patients were transported to Memorial and the other two patients were non-injury and minor.
7:08 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a male patient feeling ill with COVID symptoms. Transported to Kaiser.
8:33 a.m. Medical aid on West Third Street for a female with a low level of consciousness. Transported to Memorial.
8:40 a.m. Medical aid on Highway 101 and Highway 128 for a male patient injured in an earlier vehicle accident. Patient left the scene prior to EMS contact.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
8:33 a.m. Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for a female with abdominal pain after surgery. Transported to Kaiser.
9:10 a.m. Fire alarm on Treadway Court. False alarm.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
5:28 a.m. Medical aid on Allan Avenue for a male patient with a reaction to meds. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:25 a.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a ground level fall with a head injury. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
11:50 a.m. Medical aid on North Washington Street for a female with a headache. Transported to Kaiser.
12:18 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a vehicle accident on Highway 101 northbound near Cominsky Station Road. No injuries.
12:58 p.m. Medical aid oon Creekside Street for a report of an 80-year-old with possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
12:51 a.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a female with gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Kaiser.
4:38 a.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a 76-year-old female with back pain and vomiting. Transported to Sutter.
2:10 p.m. Smoke check on ASti Road for smoke seen from an abandoned homeless encampment. Pile was extinguished.
2:20 p.m. Medical aid on Creekside Street for a male patient with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
