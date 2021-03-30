MONDAY, MARCH 22
9:09 a.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Road for a 95-year-old female with back pain. Transported to Kaiser.
9:10 a.m. Medical aid on Vine Drive for a 21-year-old male with seizures. Transported to Sutter.
1:20 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a 91-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
7:28 p.m. Smoke check on Highway 101 and Citrus Fair Drive for a report of smoke seen near the freeway. Unable to locate.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
6 a.m. Medical aid on Berdi Lane for a male patient with chest pain and chills. Transported to Memorial.
11:04 a.m. Medical aid on Sandholm Lane for a female with a seizure. No transport.
12:26 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 and Highway 129. CHP reported accident, multiple units search the corridor and an accident was found in Hopland.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
7:24 a.m. Medical aid on Sonoma Drive for a male patient with possible heart issues. Transported to Kaiser.
8:44 a.m. Medical aid no Venezia Way for a male patient. Police department at the scene to complete investigation.
10:15 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
6:12 a.m. Public assist on Red Mountain Drive to assist a male patient to his bed after a non-injury fall.
1:35 p.m. Medical aid on Creekside Street for a female with a ground-level fall. Head injury. Transported to Memorial.
5:09 p.m. Medical aid on Creekside Street for a male with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
7:28 p.m. Medical aid on North Main Street. Transported to Sutter.
10:13 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male. No transport.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
5:59 a.m. Medical aid on West Fourth Street for a 60-year-old female with back pain and nausea. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:22 a.m. Medical aid on Wisteria Circle for an 87-year-old female with hypertension, pale and weak. She was transported to Kaiser.
1:36 p.m. Vegetation fire at Highway 128 and Highway 101. Controlled burn.
2:44 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for an escaped control burn off of Canyon Road. One acre.
3:17 p.m. Medical aid on West Fourth Street for a 60-year-old female with back pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:37 p.m. Escaped control burn on Geysers Road. Burn pile got out of control.
5:03 p.m. Medical aid on Zinfandel Court for a 22-year-old female. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
12:27 a.m. Medical aid on South Jefferson Street for an 86-year-old male with shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:41 a.m. Medical aid on South Jefferson Street for a 56-year-old female with a ground-level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9:52 a.m. Medical aid on West Third Street for an 82-year-old female feeling altered. No transport.
11:54 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient vomiting. Transported to Kaiser.
2:16 p.m. Public assist on Kerry Lane for a report of a pet parrot that had flown into a tree. Pet owner was advised.
3:45 p.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road to assist Hopland Fire with a medical aid. Transported to Kaiser.
4:37 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Court for a 68-year-old male with a fall. Transported to Kaiser.
9:31 p.m. Vehicle accident on Asti Road for a single-car vehicle accident with one minor patient. Transported to Memorial.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
10:15 a.m. Hazard on Mountain Pine Road. There’s a large tree down blocking a residential road. Roadway cleared and property owner notified.
2:29 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 73-year-old female feeling altered. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:56 p.m. Vehicle accident on River Road and Palomino Road. A single vehicle, single patient down the embankment. Non-injury, no transport.
