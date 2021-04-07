MONDAY, MARCH 29
1:50 p.m. Vehicle accident on Asti Road for a single-vehicle with two occupants off the roadway. Transported to Kaiser.
4:1 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
8:24 p.m. Medical aid on Caldwell Street for two patients due to a family fight. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital, small laceration to the back of his head.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
2:50 a.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a vehicle accident. Overturned big rig blocking southbound lane. No injuries.
12:38 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female who was under the influence. Transported to Sutter.
1:24 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 63-year-old male with chest pain and diabetes problems. Transported to Kaiser.
1:05 p.m. Escaped control burn on McCray Road. Small spot.
5:04 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard onramp. Male laying down in the roadway. Canceled by CHP.
8:53 p.m. Smoke check south of the First Street Bridge. East side of the river found an unattended camp fire.
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
11:40 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a female with a ground level fall. No transport.
12:52 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 79-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
2:54 p.m. Smoke check in the area of McCray Road. Escaped control burn, small spot.
7:49 p.m. Vehicle accident near Asti exit. Vehicle turned over. One patient transported to Memorial for head injuries.
9:11 p.m. Medical aid on Hillside Drive for a female who fell in the driveway. No transport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
3:33 a.m. Vehicle accident for a vehicle that sideswiped a guard rail.
9:51 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 39-year-old female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:04 p.m. Medical aid on East First Street for a female patient with a fall on a bus. No transport.
9:10 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a 6-year-old girl feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
4:19 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female patient with possible seizures. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:58 a.m. Vehicle accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a two-car fender bender. Non-injury.
