MONDAY, MARCH 8
6:53 p.m. Chimney fire on River Road. Arrived and found no fire; it was out on fire department’s arrival.
7:11 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a 74-year-old female with an eye injury. Transported to Memorial.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
1:47 p.m. Smoke check on McCray Road for a report of smoke seen near the river. Unable to locate.
2:27 p.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for a male patient feeling weak due to kidney failure. Transported to Kaiser.
3:44 p.m. Debris fire on Asti Road for a large, unoccupied burn pile left down by the river.
4:44 p.m. Medical aid on Muscat Drive for a 58-year-old female with a possible seizure. Transported to Kaiser.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
10:32 a.m. Vehicle accident on highway 101. Assist Hopland Fire with an overturned vehicle in the roadway. Canceled en route.
11:41 a.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 and Asti Road for a single vehicle off the highway and down an embankment. Transported to Memorial.
11:59 a.m. Vehicle fire on Santana Drive for smoke coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle. No fire, mechanical only.
12:52 p.m. Medical aid on Albertz Street for an 85-year-old male with a ground level fall. Transported to Kaiser.
6:25 p.m. Smoke check on Asti Road for a report of smoke coming from the river bed. It was the burn pile from yesterday. Decision was made to let it burn itself out. No threat to vegetation.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
5:57 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for an 86-year-old female feeling dizzy and weak. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:06 p.m. Medical aid on North Washington Street for a female with low level of consciousness. Transported to Kaiser.
2:01 p.m. Public assist on Clark Avenue for a female fall victim. Non injury.
11:16 p.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue. False alarm.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
11:45 a.m. Public assist on Washington Street to assist a female to her feet after a fall.
4:14 p.m. Public assist on Kings Circle to assist a female fall victim to her chair.
6L52 p.m. Medical aid on Red Mountain Drive for a female feeling ill. Evaluated at the scene and released.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
3:09 a.m. Medical aid on Old Crocker Road for a 2-year-old allergic to milk. Transported to Kaiser.
8:17 p.m. Medical aid on Heidi Lane for a 72-year-old male with abdomen pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:09 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 57-year-old male with second degree burns. Transported to Sutter.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
3:36 a.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Road for a 65-year-old male with abdomen pain. Transported to Kaiser.
8:59 a.m. Medical aid on West Third Street for an 83-year-old female with back pain. Transported to Memorial.
12:09 p.m. Medical aid on Marguerite Lane. Healdsburg police on scene with female with psych issues. She was checked out but wasn’t transported, PD took her.
6:49 p.m. Medical aid on St. John Place for a possible dead body. Coroner’s case.
6:23 p.m. Cable line down on South Franklin Street. Cleared.
