MONDAY, MAY 10
8:51 a.m. Medical aid on Toscana Circle for a male patient with chest pain. Transported to Kaiser.
4:20 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female with possible heat stroke. Transported to Kaiser.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
10:23 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
1:40 a.m. Medical aid on Muscat Drive for a male patient with chest pains. Transported to Kaiser.
2:23 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female fire victim. No transport.
8:16 a.m. Debris fire on Church lane. Burning in a burn barrel, made them put it out.
12:20 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a 28-year-old female with shortness of breath. Checked out but wasn’t transported.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
7:27 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a 30-year-old vomiting blood. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:34 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female with an irregular heartbeat. Transported to Sutter.
6:56 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a vegetation fire, turned out to be a fire pit on the river.
7:08 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female with psych issues. Transported to Sutter.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
1:44 p.m. Vegetation fire on River Road for a 2.13-acre fire near the river band. The cause is undetermined, however, believed to be homeless.
4:17 p.m. Medical aid on River Road for a female patient. No transport.
9:01 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 75-year-old female with possible pneumonia. Transported to Sutter.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
2:32 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with an injury to his eye from assault. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
4:10 p.m. Medical aid on Wisteria Circle for a female with possible stroke. Transported to Memorial.
6:50 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient evaluated at the scene. No transport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.