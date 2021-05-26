MONDAY, MAY 17
5:14 a.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for a female.
10:56 a.m. Public assist on Wisteria Circle for a male fall victim.
(no time given) Vegetation fire on Dutcher Creek Road. Assist Geyserville with a vegetation fire. Fire started from late afternoon mowing of high grass.
5:10 p.m. Assist Healdsburg with a structure fire on Rose Lane.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
11:35 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a female with a possible stroke. Transported to Sutter.
12:59 p.m. Medical aid on Spring Court for a 91-year-old female with a laceration to the arm. Transported to Kaiser.
2:18 p.m. Medical aid on South Foothill Boulevard for a female with back pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
2:57 p.m. Medical aid on Kay Court for a 64-year-old female with shortness of breath and sore throat. Transported to Kaiser.
5:06 p.m. Auto aid to Healdsburg for a structure fire on Front Street. Canceled.
9:44 p.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a 59-year-old male who had fallen off of a bike. Laceration on his side. Transported to Memorial.
