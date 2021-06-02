MONDAY, MAY 24
8:07 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 35-year-old female with shortness of breath. Checked out, no transport.
12:49 p.m. Traffic collision on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Vehicle into a pillar in front of business.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
3:30 a.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a 66-year-old male with council. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:37 p.m. Lift assist on Port Circle.
2:27 p.m. Medical aid on Asti Road for a 29-year-old male hit in the head with a tree branch. He was with a tree company. Transported to Sutter.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
10:14 a.m. Public assist on Dutcher Creek Road to remove a rattlesnake from a bird’s nest.
12:29 p.m. Debris fire on Asti Road to clean up a homeless camp.
2:31 p.m. Medical aid on Citrus Fair Drive and Highway 101 for a passenger on the Amtrak bus having a mental breakdown. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:41 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an elderly female who fell in her house and is complaining of leg pain. No transport.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
6:54 a.m. Debris fire on Railroad Avenue for an unattended homeless encampment in the tunnel near the freeway. Extinguished fire.
11:15 a.m. Vegetation fire on McCray Road. Sonoma County Parks was mowing grass and started the fire. 2.5 acres.
12:33 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
2:42 a.m. Smoke check on Mountain Pine Road. Unable to locate.
5:08 a.m. Medical aid on Skyview Drive for a 90-year-old male with a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:54 a.m. Animal removal on Bella Aria Way to remove a rattlesnake from a home.
9:30 a.m. Vegetation fire on McCray Road to extinguish hot spots from a previous fire.
9:50 a.m. Medical aid on Red Mountain Drive for a male fall victim.
4:21 p.m. Structure fire in Healdsburg.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
11:09 a.m. Lift assist on Pepperwood Drive. Pick up and put back.
11:59 a.m. Smoke check on McCray Road.
4:32 p.m. Medical aid on Red Mountain Drive for a female fall victim who fell on a pool deck. Transported to Kaiser.
7:51 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 1-year-old who was choking, but breathing.
10:21 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 128 for a vehicle rollover. No one was there.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
1:08 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male having a seizure. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:30 a.m. Medical aid on Sonoma Avenue for an 82-year-old male with a rapid heartbeat.
