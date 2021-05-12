MONDAY, MAY 3
5:54 a.m. Public assist on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a female patient with a ground level fall. Lift assist only, no medical merit.
10:41 a.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for a female patient with a dislocated hip. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:48 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with a fall from a bike. No transport.
8:16 p.m. Medical aid on South Washington Street for a female patient with a fall from the roof. Patient refused care, no transport.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
7:42 a.m. Medical aid on River Road for a male patient with seizure. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:15 p.m. Medical aid on Muscat Drive for a male patient in unknown pain. Transported to Kaiser.
(no time given). Vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Citrus onramp. Three vehicle accident off the road, with one on its side. Three minor injuries, no transport. There was a horse trailer that was involved. Horse was checked by a professional at the scene. No injuries or complications.
8:11 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a male patient feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
9:30 p.m. Medical aid on South Foothill Boulevard for a 52-year-old female. Private transport.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
8:36 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female down on the ground inside her house. Unknown problem. Transported to Kaiser.
3:15 p.m. Medical aid on Albany Street for a male with a fall from a vehicle. Head injury and bleeding from the head. Transported to Memorial.
5:20 p.m. Medical aid on Lake Street for a fall in the garage. Non-injury.
8:48 p.m. Medical aid, staged for violence. Canceled.
10:54 p.m. Agency assist to search for a male. Came up missing due to Alzheimer’s.
11:09 p.m. Medical aid north of Citrus Fair Drive exit, southbound. For missing person on the freeway.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
7:02 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with possible syncope. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:48 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient slumped over on a bench. Transported to Sutter.
9:04 p.m. Medical aid on Debmar Lane for a 62-year-old female with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
9:24 p.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a welfare check for a female patient. Canceled by law enforcement.
10:03 p.m. Vegetation fire on Healdsburg Avenue. Assist Healdsburg Fire with a possible vegetation fire. Canceled en route.
10:33 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an 82-year-old female with a medial alert activation. No transport.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
10:38 a.m. Vegetation fire on Highway 128. 50 foot by 50 foot escaped burn pile in state responsibility area. Cause was determined to be unattended fire.
4:35 p.m. Medical aid on Heidi Lane for a female patient vomiting blood. Transported to Sutter.
6:21 p.m. Hazardous material on Pinot Way. Smell of gas in the area, was only pesticide for plants.
11:01 p.m. Medical aid on Broad Street for a male patient with a laceration to his head. No transport.
