MONDAY, APRIL 19
3:19 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Kings Circle. Black sedan drove around the parking lot a few times, currently parked with dome light on and possibly a flashlight. Officer spoke to person, who is having difficulty turning off dome light.
11 a.m. Welfare check on Clark Avenue. Caller requests check the welfare of a female sitting on a bench inside the complex parking lot, silver hair, is hitting the bench and yelling.
7:34 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male, checkered sweater, in front of store. Reporting party reports he was causing problems in the store because they could not locate a money transaction for him. He swore at them in Russian and then spit a drink on the floor. Last seen walking south away from the store, but then he will come back.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
6:06 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Taller male with brown hair is blaming business for releasing air from his tires and is now refusing to leave. Officer reports resolved for now.
12:24 p.m. Suspicious person on East Third Street. Caller reports one female and one male smoking marijuana on city property.
2:50 p.m. Municipal code violation on Elbridge Avenue. Caller reports people going door to door claiming to be with PG&E, carrying clipboards, lanyards with tags. Were contacted and all advised to cease until business license is obtained.
3:57 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Caller reports unwanted female loitering.
5:39 p.m. Mentally ill on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Long grey hair, approximately 50 years old, possibly wearing a skirt, banging on trash cans and yelling to no one, seems agitated. Officer transported subject to hospital for 5150 hold.
9:46 p.m. Security check on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports hearing someone in the lot just east of property. Can hear limbs breaking and metal pipes being banged on. Reporting party states there are two water tanks on the property and not much else.
10:42 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Lake Street. Reporting party reports seeing a black pick-up with a camper shell driving slowly down Asti Road. The vehicle flipped a U-turn on Lake Street and started driving south on Asti Road. It then backed up and pulled into the empty lot.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
12:25 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Vista View Drive. Caller reports white Mercedes parked in the lane, occupant has not moved following contact over an hour ago. Officer responded, vehicle gone on arrival.
6:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Asti Road. Caller reports seeing a male subject with a rifle and scope walking in the empty lot near this location, also saw him place a black garbage bag near a log and continued walking east. Officers contacted reporting party, black bag was empty. Officers will continue to check the area.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
5:11 a.m. Assist agency on First Street Bridge. Received 911 transfer from a female stating she is the victim of domestic assault and is near the First Street Bridge. Sheriff’s Office responding from Windsor.
12:12 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Sherwood Circle. Reporting party reports a lady in a gray SUV ran into the fence and then took off, possibly leaving behind a license plate. Reporting party thinks he knows where the lady lives.
3:58 p.m. Juvenile problem on Garrett Way and Garden Circle. Reporting party reports three or four juveniles in the area shooting off either pellet guns or bb guns. Reporting party has asked them to stop but they are still shooting them.
6:27 p.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Verbal between neighbors.
9:08 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports about 40 minutes ago his two dogs got loose and ran into his neighbor’s garage. Reporting party states he called out to the resident to catch his dogs since it is contentious between them and reporting party states he picked up his dog and threw the dog against his own vehicle.
9:24 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports unknown subject sitting near her back window. The window faces toward Clark Avenue.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
7:51 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male wearing a black jacket and black pants was throwing soda at juveniles. Juveniles are gone from the area but the person is still there and they would like him moved along.
7:59 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports as he drove up a man wearing a red cap and black baggy pants "hanging around his ankles" was in the mailbox looking for mail. Reporting party says they have had mail stolen from both this mailbox and their home mailbox. Subject last seen heading to Kleiser Park.
6:17 p.m. Suspicious person at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports a female subject is in the area yelling and screaming for the last 30 minutes or so.
6:44 p.m. Disturbance on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party reports his neighbor at this address is yelling things at him and his family. There is a restraining order in place. Officer reports transported to county jail.
7:58 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject on a bike has dumped all his belongings in the middle of the southbound roadway.
8:48 p.m. Security check at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female threw glass at the bartender. Per the reporting party, the bartender had injury but declines medical.
9:16 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female is yelling at customers.
9:55 p.m. Disturbance on East First Street. Reporting party reports a male and female in a verbal argument. Female threw a large pallet of wood in the street.
9:58 p.m. Disturbance on Josephine Drive and North Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports her husband heard what sounded like a verbal disturbance coming from the residence. Officer reports no cars at the address and all the lights are turned off, quiet on arrival.
11:12 p.m. Disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports loud party, loud music and people jumping. Officer reports small children in residence, does not appear malicious.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
9:01 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports someone drove through their back fence sometime last night, resulting in a lot of damage to the fence.
1:27 p.m. Reporting party reports she found a cigar butt in her backyard and thinks it was thrown there sometime last night by the neighbor at this address on purpose.
3:42 p.m. Property found at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Juvenile reporting party reports he and his two friends found “a bag of weed” on the ground at this location and want to turn it in.
4:13 p.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street.
4:24 p.m. Property found at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard (same business as before). Caller reports finding what appears to be marijuana.
8:22 p.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male in a black Mercedes was stopping and swerving all over the roadway. Officers contact subject, negative DUI.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
11:28 a.m. Vandalism at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a black Mercedes associated with a female in her 30s, wearing a black jacket, jeans. Female was yelling and screaming.
11:29 a.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a black Mercedes.
4:37 p.m. Accident no injuries on Furber Lane. Reporting party reports a brown Acura crashed into a parked vehicle. Driver is possibly under the influence. Citation to appear.
9:10 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff. Reporting party wanted to ask questions about recent stabbing so her friend can feel safe. Transferred to SCSO.
