MONDAY, APRIL 12
7:39 a.m. Welfare check on Clark Avenue. Caller reports underage driver left this location, is driving with two young siblings in the vehicle.
11:09 a.m. Civil problem on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports civil issue with partner regarding IRS paperwork. The husband of the partner of the business has called and threatened the owner. Officers contacted reporting party.
3:12 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Grenache Street and Gamay Drive. Caller reports vehicle parks from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and occupant sleeps inside. Requests be contacted and moved along.
3:20 p.m. Meet the citizen on Commercial Street. Person requests to speak to an officer regarding a male who frequently walks by her house and stares into her windows.
4:06 p.m. Warrant arrest on Clark Avenue for a county warrant. Citation to appear.
9:17 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party believes neighbor is stealing goods for her. Known mental health issues.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
12:15 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on North Street and Venezia Way. Officer reports exhausted driver passing through town.
9 a.m. Accident with no details on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports overturned vehicle on west side of the roadway.
9:44 a.m. Warrant arrest on Broad Street. Caller requests to self-surrender. Citation to appear.
11:18 a.m. Trespass at business on East 1st Street. Male subject digging up the dirt area behind the theater and throwing broken bushes into parking lot, states two to three others just left and he’s still there.
2:55 p.m. Welfare check at City Plaza. Citizen at front lobby door reports subject in the Plaza needs assistance.
4:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Caldwell Street. Third-hand reporting part reports unwanted subject is back at the house. One arrested for 602 PC (trespassing).
7:12 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports homeless person yelling at them.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
2:25 a.m. Disturbance on North Main Street. Reporting party reports hearing someone yelling in front of residence. Could be a male and female, now walking south on North Main Street. Officer reports contacted both involved.
1:01 p.m. 9-1-1 caller reports subject stole items from her, then stated she was going to call her attorney because the police won’t help. Officer responded, unfounded.
3:10 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male wearing all black, has a backpack, is drinking. Officer responded and subject moved along.
3:17 p.m. Reckless driving on Furber Lane and Treadway Drive. Caller reports male on bicycle swerving in and out of traffic, riding in the center of the roadway, followed reporting party on to Furber and continues south to Treadway, still weaving and swinging at moving vehicles. Unable to locate.
4:17 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Furber Lane. Caller requests extra patrol in her neighborhood, recent influx of non-residents on bicycles and on food appear to be “looking” at things. Male subject walked up to his open door and left when a noise was made.
6:49 p.m. Municipal code violation on Clark Avenue. Caller reports subjects going door to door, have ID tags and clipboards, trying to get people to change electric companies. They say they are with PG&E. Warned and advised.
7:18 p.m. Assist out on Levee Road and Crocker Road. Caller reporting subject breaking into vehicles at the turnout.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
6:26 a.m. Petty theft report on Ioli Ranch Circle. Reporting party calling for a friend whose bicycle was taken this morning from residence on Ioli Ranch.
9:04 a.m. Warrant arrest on North Main Street. Citation to appear.
6:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on West 3rd Street and North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports small female with dark hair, possibly in her 60s, drove away from the bar and seemed unsteady. Unable to locate.
6:19 p.m. Juvenile problem at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports five or six juveniles on bikes are “hanging out” across the street and keep riding out into the middle of the boulevard. Gone on arrival.
7:51 p.m. Suspicious persona t business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male keeps coming into the store and they think he is stealing things. Reporting party just wants him contacted and told not to come back into the store.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
3:56 p.m. No injury accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a collision with her red Nissan at this location with the owner of the business and it having trouble exchanging information.
4:32 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on South Cloverdale Boulevard. A Toyota Prius parked in the dirt lot, with a male with blonde hair. Reporting party states he talked to the person this morning and they said they couldn’t get their car fixed for three weeks by anyone in Cloverdale. Reporting party does not recognize the subject. Officer reports subject made arrangements with the owner and will be moving his vehicle when his friend arrives to assist him.
8:18 p.m. Suspicious person on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports a female with long hair, possibly with a wheelchair or other items. Reporting party asked her to leave and she is refusing. Moved along.
8:44 p.m. Suspicious person on Industrial Drive. Reporting party states a female is under the sign at this location; she is currently yelling at him and his children.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
12:12 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Short Street. Reporting party reports unknown vehicle parked on Short Street and reporting party saw subjects inside with flashlights. Officer reports vehicles at location are empty and belong to residents on Riesling.
2:31 p.m. Flag down on Brookside Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer flagged down by someone reporting a female laying down on the sidewalk at the post stop area.
5:45 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports three or four males out on the porch area of building making a mess with trash, possibly drinking.
9:37 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Muscat Drive. Reporting party states 26-year-old son is smoking cannabis in the house, reporting party doesn’t want that around his 6-year-old son. Asked him to leave, refusing.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
1:02 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party reports strong chemical smell for the last couple of hours. States it smells stronger in front of her house than in back, unsure of what it could be. Checks OK.
4:50 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Los Colinas Drive. Reporting party reports someone knocking on door being aggressive and yelling.
6:08 a.m. Stolen vehicle report. Red Toyota Tacoma was taken from the lot of a local hotel.
1:49 p.m. Assist highway patrol at southbound Highway 101 onramp at Highway 128. Caller reports male subject laying just outside the white line on the onramp to southbound Highway 101. States he appears OK but that a reckless driver could hit him.
1:51-2:04 p.m. Three callers report large amounts of debris in the roadway between Highway 128 and Citrus Fair.
3:19 p.m. Disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller states female attacking him with a knife, dispatch can hear a female in the background yelling for reporting party to get out. One transported for 5150 hold.
7:40 p.m. Welfare check at City Plaza. Reporting party reports a female possibly fell, two males trying to help her up. Has possibly been drinking. Officers made contact with a family member who will be picking the female up.
7:44 p.m. Disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female is yelling and screaming and has slapped the reporting party. Female does not have any weapons.
