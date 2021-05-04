MONDAY, APRIL 26
2:35 p.m. Accident no injuries on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports a white van and white station wagon in n accident. Requests officer for assistant. No report required, parties exchanged information.
8:35 p.m. Suspicious person on Chelsea Circle. Male adult with shorter hair sitting against the fence to someone’s property as you turn on to Chelsea Circle. Last seen wearing a red or orange shirt with jeans. Subject is not known to the neighborhood and has been leaning against the fence for the last several hours. Officers contacted the subject, who was waiting for a ride.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
8:06 a.m. Street or traffic equipment hazard on North Washington Street and West 1st Street. Tree limb hanging over the sidewalk; the caller believes is hanging on power lines, feels it is an imminent danger to people walking on the sidewalk. Transferred to fire department.
8:42 a.m. Suspicious person on South Foothill Boulevard. Caller reports subject at neighbor’s house didn’t belong there. Officer unable to locate.
3:11 p.m. Assist highway patrol on southbound Highway101 south and Dutcher Creek Road. Caller reports reckless driver threw beer bottles from the car.
3:19 p.m. Street or equipment hazard on Dutcher Creek Road. Officer out with homeless encampment under the bridge and roadway has been blocked with large branches.
3:36 p.m. Grand theft reported to police department. Caller requests to file a report for an item missing from the box delivered to her by Amazon. Caller demands to speak to an officer and demands the department file a police report, would not accept incident number for a civil matter and refuses to speak further with a dispatcher about the matter.
6:42 p.m. Accident no details on South Foothill Boulevard and Cherry Creek Road. Vehicle versus fire hydrant.
7:27 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Dutcher Creek Road and Theresa Drive. Caller reports suspicious activity under the overpass.
8:02 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Santana Drive. Reporting party reports screaming and possible gunshots near her parent’s property. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
8:20 a.m. Suspicious person on East 1st Street. Caller reports unwanted person on the property, requests to speak to an officer and then contact subject.
9:25 a.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports person breaking into his vehicle, has secured the suspect in his vehicle. Citation to appear.
10:28 a.m. Petty theft report at business on Treadway Drive. Caller reports shoplifter left the building without personal belongings, requests officers respond as another subject has come into the store to claim the belongings.
5:47 p.m. Suspicious person on East 1st Street. Caller reports a male in his 20s walking a black Chihuahua carrying what appears to be a riddle that is covered by a black cloth tied with a rope/cord. Unable to locate.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
12:04 a.m. Disturbance on East 1st Street and Asti Road. Reporting party reports hearing two loud booms, sounds like an explosion or fireworks. Units checked all surrounding areas. Unable to locate anyone in the area.
11:31 a.m. Trespass on East 1st Street. Caller reports unwanted subjects in her backyard and will not leave. Subjects are in the backyard regarding plumbing issue. Move along.
5:37 p.m. Disturbance on Pepperwood Drive and South Foothill Boulevard. Anonymous reports a physical disturbance between two females at the corner of Pepperwood and South Foothill. One in custody, citation to appear.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
2:44 p.m. Burglary report on North Cloverdale Boulevard.
4:38 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports female screaming in house. Checks OK.
7:11 p.m. Suspicious person at City Plaza. Reporting party reports male subject is yelling at people in the Plaza and he also has a golf club.
8:02 p.m. Disturbance on Alter Street. Reporting party reports neighbor just threatened her husband and her family. Reporting party reports he has left the property and is currently on his property. All parties counseled.
8:55 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports juveniles throwing rocks at her window. Officers report contact parents of juveniles.
9:29 p.m. Suspicious person at business on East 1st Street. Reporting party reports male subject has been drinking in the parking lot south of business. One in custody, transported to county jail.
