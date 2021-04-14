MONDAY, APRIL 5
12:54 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff with felony stop on northbound Highway 101.
7:02 a.m. Citizen assist. Caller requests to know why officers are looking at his parked vehicle near “KC’s.” Dispatch confirmed caller was in Cloverdale, Indiana.
9:10 a.m. Fire call on McCray Road. Caller with fire department will be doing work at this location including burns of small piles.
1:02 p.m. Traffic stop on Dutcher Creek Road and Theresa Drive. Driver in custody on outstanding Mendocino County warrant, also citation to appear for speeding.
1:27 p.m. Disturbance on Commerce Lane. Caller reports subject is outside the business trying to get items from his vehicle, is yelling and making threats to fight the reporting party.
2:06 p.m. Citizen assist at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a male told him something after asking him to close the door while he was smoking.
5:48 p.m. Juvenile problem on Venezia Way and Monaco Circle.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
11:28 a.m. Petty theft on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports theft of groceries, suspect was a female 27 to 30 years of age, dark and light hair pulled up. Male was driving, unknown description. Vehicle left southbound in a silver Chrysler. Unable to locate.
3:46 p.m. Reckless driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reports reckless driver in the area of Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Unable to locate.
5:49 p.m. Vandalism on Kerry Lane. 911 reports unknown type of disturbance.
6:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Garden Circle. Caller reports female in her 20s with black hair and a blue Polo shirt, with a lanyard, is asking to see homeowner’s PG&E bill. When asked to leave she became argumentative. On foot, left toward the boulevard. Officer made contact and the subject was warned and advised to contact the city before anymore contact with residents.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
9:28 a.m. Flag down on Asti Road and South Cloverdale Boulevard overpass. Report of homeless subjects camping on private property. Referred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
7:29 p.m. Domestic related incident on Marguerite Lane.
8:15 p.m. Check the welfare on Marguerite Lane.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
3:52 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied. Occupant contacted, was taken to county jail for violation of probation.
2:41 p.m. Suspicious person on North Washington Street and West 4th Street. Reporting party reports two transient-looking males with backpacks leaning against the fence of the ball field and would like them moved along. Unable to locate.
6:59 p.m. Reckless driving on Elbridge Avenue and Foothill boulevard. Reporting party reports a male juvenile on a white smaller motorcycle “blew through the stop sign at this location doing about 40 mph.” Subject had no helmet on and was last seen heading south on South Foothill Boulevard.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
11:31 a.m. Miscellaneous service on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Cloverdale Fire Department called to say they received a generous gift of Girl Scout Cookies and wanted to share with the police department.
4:18 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Clerk reports a female subject is asleep behind their building, has possibly been drinking, and would like her moved along.
10:09 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. 911 reports a male in a tan Chevy pickup is following her. Reporting party is in a gray Rav4. Reporting party was making loops and the truck continued to follow her. Officers contact male subject, cited and warned and advised.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
4:23 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports a 15-year-old male just left the complex driving a white SUV, possibly a Trail Blazer, and she knows he doesn’t have a license. Reporting party did not get a plate number, states he does this all the time and is concerned that someone will get hurt. Officers advised.
7:03 p.m. 911 reports a large tree branch fell down and knocked down some wires and is blocking the roadway. Officer reports no electric wires were torn down, tree is partially blocking the roadway. Homeowner has someone coming to remove the branch.
7:38 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol on Theresa Drive for three speeding vehicles driving south on southbound Highway 101 near Dutcher Creek. CHP notified.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
2:34 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elbridge Avenue. Two shadows by parking lot near baseball field about to get in a fight, maybe over drugs. Officers unable to locate.
4:12 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject was at one business and saw driver slumped over in a parked vehicle at the pumps; attendant contacted the subject who drove across the street and parked at other business. Reporting party believes may be DUI. Officers responded; vehicle left prior to arrival.
7:39 p.m. Suspicious person on North Washington Street. Eight juveniles on the basketball court appear to be drinking beer. Officers out with all adults who were warned about no alcohol on school premises.
11:32 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
