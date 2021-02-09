MONDAY, FEB. 1
12:52 a.m. Reckless driving on Asti Road and East First Street. A Mustang is spinning “brodies” up and down Asti, last seen driving west on First Street into town.
10:42 a.m. Petty theft report on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports theft of propane tank from his RV over the weekend.
10:49 a.m. Petty theft report reported to police department. Citizen at lobby door reports theft from an RV while at South Foothill Boulevard.
4:46 p.m. Suspicious person on West Second Street. Caller was sleeping in a parked vehicle and was woken up by a male in his 40s with dark blonde hair and brown pants going through the items in the bed of his truck. Left the area when confronted, walked east on Second from the park. Officer contacted the subject who was warned and advised.
7:51 p.m. Promiscuous shooting on East First Street. Reporting party reports hearing three gunshots and a male yelling. Officers unable to locate anyone.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
2:41 p.m. Mentally ill on Zinfandel Court. Caller is a behavioral health worker at this location with a subject who requests to self-commit Officer responded and EMT tech will transport.
6:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at police department. Person in a burgundy Ford Explorer requests to speak with an officer regarding being followers Sunday and this morning.
6:52 p.m. Vandalism at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Large plaza sign with black writing/gang graffiti.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
7:15 a.m. Petty theft on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports his amplifier and his mixer were taken off his porch sometime Saturday night.
10:20 a.m. Meet the citizen at police department. Reporting party from business requests to speak with an officer regarding a male that keeps hanging around outside of their business.
2:27 p.m. Juvenile problem reported to police department. Reporting party came over to the police department to report three juveniles riding their bikes around in front of the post office parking lot and making it hard for people to park. Juveniles left the area when they saw the reporting party come to the police department.
2:29 p.m. Petty theft at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports theft just occurred of a solar battery, subjects left the store.
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
7:24 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male is back loitering in the business (same person as the meet the citizen on Wednesday).
11:22 a.m. Traffic hazard at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports the cones set up for the construction are a hazard.
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
8:57 p.m. Mischief on Commercial Street. Caller reports three juveniles knocked on his door and ran away.
10:10 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests to speak to an officer regarding juveniles harassing her and her sons.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
12:05 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject associated with a black truck mentioned he had a firearm. Described as a male, medium build with brown hair. No threats made, but male stated he “didn’t want to have to go get it.”
12:36 a.m. Family disturbance on Marguerite Lane. 911 reports a family verbal with an intoxicated male, father and daughter. Officer reports counseled and separated for the night.
1:57 p.m. Meet the citizen at police department. Reporting party reports she came to pick up her 1-year-old son and her ex refused to give him to her and then drove away with him. Reporting party states she has her court orders with her.
3:48 p.m. Assist out on Highway 128. Reporting party reports she saw a very small fire near this address as she drove east on Highway 128.
6:24 p.m. Welfare check on Redwood Highway. Male subject laying on the “Y” divide where Highway 128 comes into town. Reporting part unsure if he needs medical attention, if he was sleeping. Unable to locate.
8:03 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Railroad Avenue. Two men in their late 30s, one is wearing black hoodie, possibly had stuff tucked into their jacket. Reporting party heard noise and thought he saw them tampering with a vehicle. Unknown which vehicle it was, reporting party could not see it, only heard the noise. Last seen heading west. Officers unable to locate anyone in the area.
10:40 p.m. Mischief on Riesling Street. Two subjects, possibly juveniles, headed in the area of Vintage Meadows Park. Reporting party reports they knocked on his door and ran.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
10:27 a.m. Vandalism on Mayor Way. Caller reports subject threw a rock and busted the windshield on vehicle parked in the driveway, last seen on foot west on Brookside.
10:46 a.m. Missing person investigation on Wallace Lane. Last see walking toward Furber Park. Family can’t find their elderly sister who left on foot about 45 minutes ago. Family searching for 20 minutes with no luck. Officer and Cloverdale Fire checking areas. Located on the boulevard and reunited with family.
12:53 p.m. Suspicious person on North Street. Male subject on a bike yelling, kicking at school fence and also throwing his bike down on the ground. No shirt, black shorts, darker complexion. Unable to locate.
2:16 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Kings Circle. Caller parked vehicle, got out and started to walk to his residence. Subject up on the deck started yelling and cussing at him. Reporting party stated to her that he was going to call the police.
5:04 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports a vehicle with eight subjects, all males, drinking and playing loud music from the vehicle. Subjects will be in the back parking lot, all information is second hand. Gone on arrival.
5:14 p.m. Graffiti at business on Tarman Drive.
5:53 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. 911 caller reports a male juvenile took her keys from the vehicle. Officer reports unfounded, keys found in a bag reporting party threw away.
7:19 p.m. Fireworks on Port Circle. Reporting party reports hearing what he believes is 10-57s in this area. Per officer, it was aerial fireworks.
11:37 p.m. Vandalism on Railroad Avenue. Two males near new fence, both wearing all black, one with hoodie and a speaker playing music. Reporting party didn’t see graffiti in progress but heard rattle-can once she got out of the car.
