MONDAY, FEB. 15
11:42 a.m. Security check on West Fourth Street and Hardister Drive. Reporting party reports she heard a male subject in the area yelling aggressively. Reporting party state only heard, not seen. Officer responded, unable to locate anything in the area.
11:55 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports suspicious vehicle parked near garbage can at this location, has left the area.
2:39 p.m. Trespass on North Jefferson Street and School Street. Six teenagers at the football field on the bleachers. Officers responded and contacted four.
3:27 p.m. Welfare check on Elbridge Avenue. Male subject in a blue Ford truck is slumped over. Moving but not responding. Officer reports subject is taking a nap.
3:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a vehicle followed the reporting party this morning and has been parked near her residence. Vehicle will be a gray SUV, unknown make, model or license plate. Male with a beard took photos of her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot. Checks OK.
7:20 p.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Male has been drinking and broke the front door to reporting party’s residence.
9:25 p.m. Civil problem on Chelsea Circle. Reporting party reports subject won’t leave. Officer reports civil issue, resolved for now.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
9:19 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Asti Road. Caller reports finding used hypodermic needles on the edge of the property, states they have heard voices at nighttime. Dispatch referred called to Sheriff’s Office.
2:05 p.m. Drunk in public on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports group of people is drinking alcohol in public
10:21 p.m. Domestic related incident on East First Street. Physical fight in the front yard, male and female, no weapons.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
8 a.m. Mentally ill on First Street Bridge. Reporting party reports female is screaming, yelling and waving around a large knife in this area.
2:53 p.m. Disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports two males in a physical fight, rolling on the ground in the pump area, was broken up by clerk.No other calls; unknown associated vehicle.
8:46 p.m. Suspicious person on Railroad Avenue. Caller reports subject was looking i the back of a truck bed parked on the street, saw the same person checking the door handle on a brown car in front of the truck. Unable to locate.
9:07 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on East First Street. Caller reports gunshots heard under FIrst Street Bridge. Transferred to SCSO.
10:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on First Street. Anonymous reports two or three subjects with flashlights by the burned out building by the railroad tracks on the north side of First Street by the tunnel, can hear subjects yelling and breaking things. Officer reports nothing seen or heard in the area.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
4:58 p.m. Disturbance, street redacted. Reporting party called for officer’s assistance to help with her sister’s boyfriend who they served an eviction notice to today. Reporting party states subject is yelling and threatening them.
5:53 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports juveniles are climbing on the roof at the high school. Reporting party only saw one in blue sweats and a gray shirt, but thinks there are more.
8:27 p.m. Suspicious person, street redacted. Reporting party reports two male subjects wearing gray hoodies walked by his house headed toward Alter Street. Reporting party is concerned because he saw them look toward his house and he recently had things stolen off of his porch.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
12:01 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Kings Circle. RedCom reports possible overdose.
6:18 p.m. Juvenile problem on West Second Street. Caller reports juveniles with eggs in the City Park. Reporting party yelled at them and tried to run them off. Unable to locate.
11:18 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports her neighbor is ringing her doorbell. Subject contacted and advised not to return.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
1:06 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports hearing someone trying to get in his back door. Reporting party would not give more information and disconnected the line.
1:25 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a tall male with long hair wearing a mask, red shirt and dark pants is walking down the middle of South Cloverdale Boulevard with his pants pulled down. Gone on arrival.
3:23 p.m. Disturbance at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports a female wearing a green crop top and black jeans is yelling, cussing and causing a scene on the patio of this business.
5:10 p.m. Welfare check on School Street. Female in a green tank top, jeans last seen in the middle of the street. Reporting party believes she was intoxicated as she was stumbling and appeared to be vomiting. She was hanging on to the fence by the school. Unable to locate.
6:01 p.m. Welfare check on North Washington Street and School Street. Two calls reporting a female not wearing any clothing running in the middle of the road.
6:55 p.m. Assist out on Theresa Drive. Reporting party reporting a domestic disturbance at this location with her boyfriend.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
12:16 a.m. Domestic related incident on Lake Street. Reporting strange/fighting noises coming from upstairs, officer reports two adults have been drinking.
2:19 p.m. Assist out on Geysers Road and River Road. Caller reports her friend’s window was broken out on Geysers Road. Referred to SCSO.
