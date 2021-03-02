MONDAY, FEB. 22
1:29 a.m. Assist Highway Patrol on Cherry Creek Road for a solo accident to a Toyota with extensive damage. Heard online, no driver/passenger.
8:39 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Cherry Creek Road. Caller reports severely damaged Toyota 4 Runner on the shoulder of a one-lane road.
9:35 a.m. Petty theft report on Clark Avenue. Caller reports catalytic converter taken overnight. Declined to file report, only requests it documented.
3:48 p.m. Assist out on Levee Road and Crocker Road. Officer reports sounds of possible gun shots near the quarry.
4:06 p.m. Traffic complaint on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Treadway Drive. Caller requests extra patrol at this area for speeding vehicles on the boulevard.
7:16 p.m. Missing person reported to police department. Reporting party reports her daughter ran away from Hidden Valley.
9:07 p.m. Promiscuous shooting on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports three loud bands, believes someone is shooting a gun.
10:14 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol on Wisteria Circle. Silver sedan, weaving, almost caused an accident. Officer made contact, negative DUI.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
5:51 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Rosewood Drive. Last saw subject at 11 p.m., nothing seemed out of the ordinary, nothing stating he might be going somewhere. Shoes left at home. Reporting party states son has a history of leaving in the middle of the night, declined formal report at this time.
7:20 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on West Second Street. Caller reports four juveniles inside the scout shack, lights are ono, had fire extinguished and threw it outside.
7:36 a.m. Hit and run felony at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Not as reported, is theft.
1:48 p.m. No injury accident at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Vehicle hit a fire hydrant in front of this location. No injuries, vehicle still on scene.
8:31 p.m. Warrant arrest at City Plaza.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
7:37 a.m. Fireworks on East First Street. Reporting party reports someone is setting off fireworks on the cemetery side of this location.
12:57 p.m. Disturbance on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party reports the neighbor is over on his property breaking the restraining order.
3:07 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Caller reports a young boy with an air-soft pellet gu shooting randomly all around and they left due to safety. Requests he be counseled. Gone on arrival.
6:27 p.m. Reckless driving on Mayor Way and Hillview Drive. Caller reports a green Ford escape, no plate info, keeps speeding on the street and racing around corners.
11:07 p.m. Disturbance at Cloverdale Cemetery. Anonymous reports a verbal disturbance between a male and female on railroad tracks close to tunnel. Unable to locate.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
5:41 p.m. Noise disturbance on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports people yelling in the area and requests an officer drive by to make sure it’s not escalating. Checks OK.
6:41 p.m. Assist out on First Street Bridge. Reporting party reports a warming fire that is getting very big at this location and states “the people are burning things they shouldn’t.” CalFire advised and will respond.
9:08 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Clark Avenue. Caller requests advice from officer regarding feeling harassed by her neighbors.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
10:49 a.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports some suspicious people, possibly three, behind the building engaging in H&S (health and safety code) activity and would like them moved along.
8:01 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject with a backpack hanging around the back area of this location.
8:49 p.m. Assist out on West First Street. Reporting party reports a customer came in and said someone has started a small fire in the parking lot next to this building. CalFire advised.
9:15 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Anonymous reports a male transient with blond hair, dressed in all black with a backpack. Warned and advised.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
12:33 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Hillside Court. Caller reports male yelling in the area. Quiet on arrival.
6:57 a.m. Vandalism on North East Street. Reporting party reports his gray BMW had the passenger side window broken sometime last night and some things are missing out of the vehicle.
11:24 a.m. Disturbance on East First Street. Reporting party reports he hears an argument between the resident that lives at this address and some homeless people from the river area. Reporting party concerned it may escalate. Unable to locate.
11:33 a.m. Warrant arrest at police department. Citation to appear.
12:29 p.m. Out with subject on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Del Webb Drive. Officer contacted a male subject dressed in camo who was swinging a baton and stated he was “dancing with the baton.” He was warned to not use the baton aggressively.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
6 a.m. Suspicious person on Orange Drive. Person is leaning against a light pole, possibly using drugs, acting suspicious. Moved along.
8:20 a.m. suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female, unknown clothing description, picking oranges from the tree near this address.
9:54 a.m. Assist out on McCray Road. 911 reports a fight between two males. Transferred to Sheriff’s Office.
10:32 a.m. Civil problem on North Washington Street. Caller reports an 18-year-old female tried to come on her property and damaged some of her property. Officer reports no crime committed, tenant/landlord issue.
1:01-2:41 p.m. Five calls about seeing smoke to the west of Cloverdale. Controlled burn.
6:47 p.m. Miscellaneous service on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports she spilled about a gallon of gas at the gas pump and when she told the clerk he told her they have nothing to clean it up with. Reporting party feels it’s a hazard.
