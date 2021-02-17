MONDAY, FEB. 8
1:05 a.m. Disturbance on University Street. Fight, physical, death threats made, stated someone got hit.
5:02 a.m. Welfare check on Elbridge Avenue. Called for advice — caller is having symptoms of kidney infection, nurse and doctor advised her to go to the hospital but husband “very aggressively” declined advice, but eventually relented when told patient could die.
8 a.m. Warrant arrest on Geysers Road. Citation to appear.
10:49 a.m. Welfare check on Asti Road and Citrus Fair Drive. Subject is laying on the pavement on the passenger side of a black Acura, is not moving. Officer responded; subject just on the ground sleeping for warmth.
3:16 p.m. Out with subject on East First Street. Officer out with two. One subject citation so appear on 11377(a) HS (possession of Methamphetamine and other certain narcotics) and transported to county jail.
6:35-6:41 p.m. Two callers requested to know information about a helicopter flying over the area. CPD was not aware of any activity.
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
8:31 a.m. Alarm on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Motion sensor alarm company reports that alarm as to be activated by physical presence; officer contacted business owner.
10:32 a.m. Graffiti on Railroad Avenue. Caller reports gang tagging on the north side of the building occurred overnight, can be seen from the street. Reporting party will report to property manager, requests extra patrol.
1:25 p.m. Assist California Highway Patrol on South Cloverdale Boulevard and the northbound South Cloverdale Offramp. Anonymous reports vehicle blocking exiting traffic. Moved along.
4:46 p.m. Vandalism at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
9:50 p.m. Fireworks on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Roughly eight calls for fireworks in this area.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
12:13 a.m. Welfare check on Furber Lane. SRPD reports vehicle into telephone pole.
5:32 a.m. Suspicious person on Hillview Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports female yelling “help me,” heading northbound on the east side of the boulevard from Hillview.
2:04 p.m. Fire call on Highway 128. CHP reporting three fires near this location.
2:51 p.m. Security check on Asti Road and East First Street for homeless encampment by the train tunnel.
6 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Unwanted subject in front of the store. Male in a black jacket and gray hoodie stating political remarks to customers. Manager has asked him to leave, but he refuses to do so.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
10:42 a.m. Graffiti at business on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports there is graffiti on this building that has been there for two months, recently another group of taggers added gang graffiti over the top of it. Neighbors request it be cleaned up.
5:41 p.m. Petty theft on Tarman Drive. Caller reports his mountain bike was stolen.
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
8:05 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous reports male with blond hair, dressed in black with pants down yelling. Moved along.
8:59 a.m. Suspicious vehicle unoccupied on East First Street. Anonymous reports vehicle at Cloverdale Cemetery with window smashed out.
9:15 a.m. Battery at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male just hit him and left.
1:31 p.m. Disturbance at Cloverdale Cemetery. Caller reports male and her were in a disturbance. Male spit on her and threw an item at her. Reporting party states male left on foot toward the tracks, reporting party to meet officer in parking lot. Reporting party states the male also made threats to harm her and tried to take her phone. Transported to county jail.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
7:06 a.m. Welfare check at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests a welfare check of a male who is disoriented and unsure of where he is.
5:52 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol on northbound Highway 101 and Lytton Springs offramp. Caller reports problem with Uber driver that took off with his property. CHP has a call of the same from the driver. CHP en route.
6:14 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reports six to seven teenagers being loud in the quad area at his complex. When reporting party requested they quietly down they began calling names. Officer responded and there is nothing unreasonable observed.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
1:34 a.m. Domestic related incident on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Husband hit wife. Shoulder hurts, not injured/declined medical.
12:28 p.m. Promiscuous shooting on East First Street. Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a reporting party reporting walking near this area when she heard a male subject say to turn around, followed by the sound of gunfire. Officers responded, persons in the area believe it was coming from the county side of the river.
7:21 p.m. Suspicious person on Caldwell Street. Male subject with a black hoodie and dark colored cargo pants wandering into people’s yards and driveways. Reporting party believes he is under the influence of something. Unable to locate.
8:24 p.m. Juvenile problem on Hot Springs Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles left a cardboard cutout of a cat in the roadway. Reporting party chased the children up Hot Springs and took the cardboard out of the roadway.
