MONDAY, JAN. 11
8:55 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Trimble Lane. Caller lives in San Mateo County, requests welfare check on a friend due to texts and statements; caller transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office due to location.
9:18 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff at northbound Highway 101 and Geysers Road. Caller requests check the welfare of a friend. Referred to other agency.
11:31 a.m. Community oriented policing, caller requests to speak to someone to assist with a “drive by” birthday event.
12:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South East Street. Requests to speak to an officer rewarding vehicle tampering.
12:50 p.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two females and a male yelling, unsure if it is physical. 911 reports same problem, but has turned physical, no weapons.
3:03 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. A 6-year-old boy is riding an electric scooter, racing around the parking lot and into the street, last seen in parking lot with no adult supervision and he is not wearing a helmet. Officer contacted family and counseled on safety.
3:35 p.m. City call on Albany Street and Red Mountain Drive. Reporting party reports light pole near this intersection is slightly tilted. Not malfunctioning and does not appear to have been involved in any accident. Reporting party just thinks it is odd.
5:04 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard and North Street. Reporting party reports there are several people, unknown amount, possibly caping in the open field on the east side of North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports there are tents and mattresses, and they can hear people yelling and talking loudly behind bushes.
5:48 p.m. Mischief on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports approximately 10 juveniles running around the football field and up and down the bleachers. Gone on arrival.
6:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Commercial Street. Reporting party reports two male subjects associated with a red Toyota truck pulled up to this address and are walking around the property. Per the reporting party, homeowner states no one should be on the property.
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
11:48 a.m. Mentally ill on the 100 block of North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject is in traffic, yelling at drivers. Officer contacted, not in roadway but was warned to stay out of the roadway. Officer contacted a short time later and transported.
2:09 p.m. Assist fire department on Levee Road. Anonymous reports subjects starting a fire at Levee Road and Crocker Road on the north side. Dispatch notified fire department.
3:08 p.m. Petty theft report on Debmar Lane. Caller reports missing $200 after subject left her home, Unknown direction of travel, but may have left on a bicycle.
5:19 p.m. Welfare check on Kings Circle for an 80-year-old female at home disoriented.
9:12 p.m. Suspicious person on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports male walking with a flashlight, shining it on porches and acting suspicious. Last seen walking northbound on North Washington. Also there is a bag or purse on top of white sedan parked in front of address. Reporting party states the subject made a comment about it and kept walking. Officer reports bag is full of garbage.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
2:16 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Geysers Road. Officer out with subjects; one citation to appear on a misdemeanor Mendocino County warrant. One citation to appear on Penal Code 1203.
2:18 p.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject creaming at city employees and they request assistance, officer responded and report taken.
2:34 p.m. Vandalism on South Washington Street. Caller reports house was egged last night.
5:30 p.m. Vandalism on North East Street. Reporting party reports vandalism to her fence and requests extra patrol.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
7:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on East First Street. Reporting party reports a homeless male hit a female behind this location, male is now headed toward South Cloverdale Boulevard.
10:37 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a silver Chevy can with tinted windows is parked by the restaurant and someone got out and went inside the business. Reporting party thinks this is suspicious because the business isn’t open yet and would like an officer to drive by.
12:11 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Venezia Way. Reporting party reports his catalytic converter has been taken off his vehicle. 1:18 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports female subject with long dark hair and dark jacket with a cart of belongings is at the bus stop at this location and is yelling and screaming at people.
3:36 p.m. Speed contest on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports a small white car with tinted windows and a white rear spoiler keeps racing up and down North Jefferson. Reporting party unable to get plate number.
3:47 p.m. Vandalism at Cloverdale High School. Reporting party reports the bleachers have been damaged at the baseball field west of CHS. Reporting party is still on scene.
4:03 p.m. Warrant arrest on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party called to see if he could take care of his citable warrant.
6:32 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Anonymous reports a group of juveniles in Clark Park after dark and yelling profanities as people are walking by. Contacted and moved along.
6:48 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Two calls of a male in skull cap and gray jacket yelling and screaming. Moved along.
7:33 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a person yelling and banging on something in the area of the library. Officer reports unable to locate anybody on the library property.
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
12:14 a.m. Disturbance on East First Street Caller reports noise disturbance and a group of subjects on First Street near the Cloverdale Cemetery. Officer made contact with four, one left on skateboard prior to arrival. Warned and advised, told to go home.
5:53 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports vehicle backed into the northern part of the parking lot facing his residence. Officer reports subject is dropping off the vehicle for service, no merit to initial report.
11:45 a.m. Suspicious person on Haehl Street and North Jefferson Street. Caller reports male with blue pants and brown sweatshirt pacing in front of house that is supposedly under renovation. Subject has been there for last 20 minutes, reporting party is not familiar with him, feels he is casing the house. Officer reports subject lives in the area.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
2:47 a.m. Disturbance on Hot Springs Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports hearing a single “boom” sound coming from unknown surrounding area.
12:39 p.m. Welfare check on South Foothill Boulevard and Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party requests a welfare check of an elderly driver with a younger male in the car who is driving erratically and may have a health issue. Second caller reported the same. Unable to locate.
2:35 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male in a feather hat, black sweatshirt and green pants in front of the store harassing customers as they come and go. Reporting party requests he be moved along. Gone on arrival.
6:20 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male in white hoodie and another male in a hat, unknown color, are loitering in front of the restaurant. Reporting party also reporting they are refusing to put on any facial coverings. Checks OK.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
10:08 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on East Third Street and North Main Street. Caller reports a vehicle may have caused damage to the sign at this intersection overnight. Not blocking the roadway but needs repair.
12:14 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Railroad Avenue. Reporting party reports a white 2000 Honda taken recently. Keys were inside the car. Officer reports not as initially reported, reporting party declines formal report.
2:05 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on River Lane and Crocker Road. Caller reports male subject is screaming and yelling and may be having a mental crisis; east side of the bridge and south on River Lane close to a white shed and the encampment near the riverbank. Transferred to Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.