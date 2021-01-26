MONDAY, JAN. 18
8:53 a.m. Vandalism on East First Street. Caller reports window was broken overnight and requests police respond.
9:44 a.m. Welfare check at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports female got out of a vehicle and was screaming, “stop abusing me” while hitting the moving vehicle with a male driver. Office contacted female who denies any abuse, no sign of injuries and declines police assistance.
11:57 a.m. Traffic complaint on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports there is a black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows that races up and down South Cloverdale Boulevard. Unknown plate at this time. Reporting party reports the vehicle will speed at approximately 60 miles per hour, requests extra patrol/traffic enforcement.
1:26 p.m. Disturbance at Cloverdale High School. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles playing music very loudly at the football field.
4:56 p.m. Assist out on northbound Highway 101 and Geysers Road. 911 reports a male subject attempting to start a fire. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
5:23 p.m. Drunk driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officers be on the lookout for black SUV with dealer plates. Male wearing sunglasses and a hoodie, swerving and almost hit other vehicles and was going into the right shoulder. Checks OK.
6:03 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a subject in a dark hoodie, dark sweatpants, blue and gray hat, walking around Cloverdale with a flashlight filming into buildings and posting it on YouTube. Officer reports no crime committed.
7:18 p.m. Mischief on William Circle. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles, unknown number, doorbell ditching. Last seen on bikes, possible high school age, reporting party confronted them and they took off east on Treadway.
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
1:29 a.m. - 6:14 a.m. Three calls for trees down in Cloverdale.
8:14 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff’s on Walnut Street. Caller reporting theft of two e-bikes hanging from his vehicle. Bolt cutter used to cut cable. Value $1,600 and $2,500.
2:07 p.m. Juvenile problem on Douglas Fir Circle and Grape Gables Way. Anonymous reports juveniles playing in the street with a grocery cart. Officer reports gone on arrival.
4:43 p.m. Drunk driving reported to police department. Citizen in the lobby wants to report a possible DUI and driver who urinated in public.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
11:41 a.m. Caller reports two men presented FBI badges and were looking for someone. Caller requests to know if others are reporting the same. Dispatched transferred caller to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, who referred the caller to contact the FBI to check for validity.
11:51 a.m. Trespass at business on Treadway Drive. Male and female were in the store and have left; they were told not to go in the store due to theft. Officer contacted both and warned for trespassing.
2:52 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Elbridge Avenue. Caller reports subject in a black Chevy slumped over with door partially open. Officer responded; subject from out of town and was sleeping before getting on the road again.
7:23 p.m. Disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a verbal disturbance between male and female. Left on bikes, unknown direction. Male had facial hair and was wearing a hoodie, in his 30s. No description on female. Unable to locate.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
12:04 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on West Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports white Toyota tacoma parked half in the roadway, hald on the sidewalk. No one in the vehicle. Officer reports vehicle possibly popped out of gear. Vehicle moved out of the intersection.
12:28 p.m. Speed contest on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Del Webb Drive. Reporting party reports a white Mustang, a black Camaro and a red with black roof BMW or possibly a Lexus are always speeding in this area. Reporting party states it just happened again about two minutes ago.
6:15 p.m. Drunk in public at restaurant on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Male has been drinking and fell and hit his face on the wall.
6:57 p.m. Juvenile problem at Washington School. Anonymous reports two to three juveniles on the roof of Washington School, south side near gym. Officer reports unable to locate.
7:04 p.m. Juvenile problem on William Circle. Caller requests to speak with officer on the phone regarding juveniles playing “doorbell ditch.”
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
12:21 p.m. Accident no injuries on North Cloverdale Boulevard and East Third Street. Sonoma County Transit Dispatch requests an officer respond for a no injury accident, bus versus red truck.
5:13 p.m. Family disturbance on Clark Avenue. No weapons, daughter is refusing to leave.
5:23 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol. 911 reports being followed by a car involving road rage incident on the highway.
6:54 p.m. Mischief on Pepperwood Drive. Three male juveniles, taller, doorbell ditching. Unable to locate.
7:20 p.m. Suspicious person on North Main Street. Caller reports a male wearing a gray hoodie, shorts and on a bike in the parking lot of ambulance station. Subject is shaking, possibly under the influence on controlled substance.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
12:10 a.m. Drunk driving at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. One transported to county jail.
11:41 a.m. Mischief on Venezia Way. Reporting party called in to report her house was egged about a week ago and just noticed.
1:15 p.m. Reckless driving on East First Street and North Main Street. Reporting party reports a male subject on a green dirt bike wearing a dark helmet and dark brown jacked it driving recklessly up and down East Street. Subject states rider pulled out in front of him and almost hit him. Last seen headed east bound on East First Street.
7:10 p.m. Welfare check on South cloverdale Boulevard. 911 reports a male subject wearing a mask on his head, states his finger is swollen five-times the size due to a ring he is refusing to take off. Reporting party believes the subject is unable to care for himself. Citation to appear on county warrants.
8:03 p.m. Family disturbance on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports his father and reporting party got in a verbal a few days ago. Father was making threats to harm reporting party. No access to weapons. Father is currently in the bathroom, parties separated.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
3:47 p.m. Vandalism on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male subject just egged his property and he’s with that person now at this location.
8:51 p.m. Suspicious person on South Main Street. Reporting party reports a subject, unknown if male or female, wrapped in a red blanket and tucked into the doorway of the hair salon. Per the reporting party, the subject may have urinated on the building and appears to be under the influence of something.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.