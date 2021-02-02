MONDAY, JAN. 25
12:43 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a cat was attacked by dogs loose in the complex; the injured cat is going to the vet. Dogs are still there and people are trying to chase them off. Three total dogs came from the house next door. Caller transferred to SCSO.
3:32 p.m. Warrant arrest at Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer contacted subject and cited for two misdemeanor warrants. Citation to appear.
4:12 p.m. Welfare check on Tarman Drive and Blair Street. Reporting party reports a black GMC pick-up parked on Tarman in the middle of the road. Reporting party reports a male appears to be passed out, unsure if medical attention is needed.
8:21 p.m. Warrant arrest at police department. Subject would like to self-surrender on two may cite warrants.
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
11:17 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Asti Road. Caller reporting gold minivan, half on sidewalk and half in bike lane. Male subject associated with vehicle, eastbound Citrus Fair Drive, subject wearing brown jacket with blue hoodie. Officer reports having mechanical duties, will move vehicle ASAP.
1:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue. Caller reports she thinks someone stole her property but said she’s in jail. When asked how he could steal it if he was in jail, she became irate. Declined to speak to an officer.
8:11 p.m. Petty theft reports at business on Treadway Drive. Business reports shoplift by a male with a Chicago Bulls jacket, Giants shirt and Raiders hat and a female with a black jacket and red purse who left in a Toyota Camry. Officer reports unable to locate.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
10:01 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Aurelia Drive. Reporting party having same roommate issues last night. Caller transferred to SCSO.
10:30 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports her catalytic converter is missing out of her dark gray Toyota Prius.
3:13 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Riesling Street. Reporting party reports someone stole his catalytic converter off of his Prius sometime last night.
9:33 p.m. Warrant arrest at Cloverdale Cemetery. Anonymous reports 20 to 25 gunshots heard in the area of the Cloverdale Cemetery and river area. Out with one for Mendocino County warrant. Officer also warned and advised regarding firecrackers.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
9:09 a.m. Vandalism on West Second Street. Reporting party reports all four of her tires were slashed sometime during the night.
4:24 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Group of teenage males fighting behind the above address., possibly going to turn physical.
4:35 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Blair Street. Reporting party reports the catalytic converter was stolen from her black Prius on either Jan. 27 or Jan. 28. The sensors were cut to take the part.
5:06 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles riding their bikes and skateboards without wearing any masks. Per the reporting party, they are moving out of the way for people to pass and they are not causing any sort of problem.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
3 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Aurelia Lane. Reporting party reports someone broke into their home and took things and they are now following them to a storage unit. Caller transferred to SCSO.
6:58 p.m. Reckless driving on North Jefferson and Haehl streets. 911 reports a gray Toyota was swerving on Highway 101 and exited in Cloverdale. Reporting party followed vehicle to this area. While following vehicle in city limits, the driver nearly hit a stop sign. Driver appeared to be tired/sleepy. While on the phone with dispatch, driver of vehicle parked and went into a residence.
11:15 p.m. Domestic related incident on Icaria Court. Reporting party reports his intoxicated son came home an hour ago and he’s been fighting with him ever since. One arrested and transported to county jail.
11:29 p.m. Domestic related incident on Tarman Drive. Brother has been drinking, become belligerent, making threat. Parties separated.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
8:18 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male subject in the pharmacy area moving chairs “forcibly.” Clerk and manager are in fear. Officers responded, subject leaving store and asked not to return.
10:28 a.m. Reckless driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports reckless driver went through gravel and rocks and went into the air and chipped the paint on their vehicle. Officer contacted resident where vehicle was located, states was not involved and that the driver left the truck and is no longer there.
12:27 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject from earlier calls is in front of this business bothering people. Officer observed prior to contacting the subject. Subject was drinking a soda and was not approaching people, not committing an offense.
1:28 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on River Road. SCSO dispatch reports a theft that just occurred of five Amazon packages from this location. Two men in their 30s, blue mountain bike and a yellow mountain bike, last seen southbound on River Road. Officers checked area, unable to locate.
6:14 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Treadway Drive. Male with dreads, black sweatshirt and black pants is yelling at people and chasing them to their vehicles. Last seem pacing between businesses.
6:20 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Reporting party requests officer for assistance with a subject who is refusing to leave the store and also refusing to wear a mask. Citation to appear on PC 620.
