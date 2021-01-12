MONDAY, JAN. 4
2:17 a.m. Suspicious person on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports a male subject with a bald head wearing a gray jacket with a suitcase was standing in their driveway and would not leave when asked to by her husband, until reporting party said she was calling the police. Subject is not across the street staring at their house.
4:57 a.m. Suspicious person at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports two male subjects were in the store trying to take things. Reporting party was able to get the items back but subjects are still out in front of the store standing in the rain. Reporting party states she has no description for either male, but says she has never seen them before.
8:07 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports person in the store they would like moved along.
8:57 a.m. Occurred at same business as above. Subject returned and was asked to leave the store; in parking lot in front of store; left when asked. Clerk found items she believe he attempted to steal.
12:52 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Tall male with dark hair, black hoodie, was in store earlier and was removed, went back into bathroom with suitcase.
8:07 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two transients starting a disturbance with clerk, not wearing masks. Officer reports subject claims card was charged twice, warned and advised about not wearing a mask.
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
10:38 a.m. Warrant arrest on Industrial Drive. Citation to appear.
11:41 a.m. Petty theft report on West Second Street. Caller reports theft, and requests document only at this time, of catalytic converter. Caller will research if neighbors have cameras and will re-contact CPD if suspect info becomes available.
2:41 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Marguerite Lane. Caller reports neighbor throwing items from the garage and glass and debris is going into the street. Subject contacted and advised to stay in the house.
3:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Marguerite Lane. Caller reports large amount of debris on the driveaway at this location, no people seen and the garage door is open. No one in the area. Dispatch advised caller officers were there earlier.
5 p.m. Vehicle recovery on East First Street and Crocker Road. Reporting party reports his Mercury was stolen in Healdsburg last night and his friend called him to say he thinks he saw the car in Cloverdale. Healdsburg PD took a case for the stolen vehicle. Reporting party states he will have his friend call in with further information. Out with one, transported to county jail.
5:52 p.m. Drunk driving on Kelly road and South Cloverdale Boulevard.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
9:24 a.m. Warrant arrest at police department. Out with one on warrant. Citation to appear on field citation.
10:39 a.m. Animal loose on Dutcher Creek Road. Reporting party reports loose mules near the new construction area.
10:45 a.m. Unknown problem on Allen Avenue. 911 transfer regarding mental health and restless leg syndrome.
4:16 p.m. Juvenile problem on Moonlight Circle. Reporting party requests to speak to officer regarding ongoing issue with juveniles in the neighborhood doorbell ditching her house. Reporting party contacted the group of three juveniles and asked them to spoke, also spoke with one of the parents.
7:44 p.m. Domestic related incident on Treadway Court. 911/CHP reports reporting party was reporting a domestic incident and caller hung up. Officer reports verbal only, male half gone on arrival.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
12:26 a.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Male adult with dark clothing yelling and screaming profanities in the middle of the roadway. Officer contacted subject who was warned and advised and moved along.
9:14 a.m. Grand theft on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports theft from vehicle.
10:43 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Dina Street. Reporting party reports last night an unknown subject crouched down between vehicle and garbage can. Reporting party states she asked him what he was doing and he stated the chain of his bike came off and rode away. Reporting party is now concerned her vehicle was tampered with.
11:14 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
11:48 a.m. Vandalism on South East Street. Vandalism occurred to vehicle sometime last night.
3:53 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports female in a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants last seen standing in the middle of the roadway. Reporting party believes she is under the influence of a controlled substance. Officer reports subject is gone on arrival, no other calls reporting suspicious activity.
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
8:52 a.m. Suspicious person at City Hall. Report of subject sleeping in front of the doorway.
12:20 p.m. Disturbance on Ranch House Drive and Cottage Court. Reporting party reports a female in a blue shirt is yelling and cursing. Moved along.
2:28 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female in a blue jacket just reached into her truck and threw a bucket of soy sauce on the ground. Officer reports out with both parties, subject moved along.
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
5:59 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female in a black coat, bandana and a hat, possibly a transient. Reporting party states she is not placing an order but it talking about other subject. Officer made contact with female who has been advised to leave.
11:28 a.m. Disturbance on Chablis Way. Caller reports female is outside of house screaming and yelling, making threats of violence.
11:51 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Customer was trying to do a return with a receipt, was told no and got verbally abusive with staff. Reporting party will do a citizen arrest if he returns. Subject contacted; agreed to stay away.
3:43 p.m. Juvenile problem on Grape Gables Way and Douglas Fir Circle. Three juveniles have dug a hole and are building a ramp near the playground underneath the trees. Officer contacted three who were digging up the dirt for their bikes. They were counseled about safety issues and will refill the hole.
6:17 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports people inside of restaurant without masks chatting for over an hour. Officer reports no one in the restaurant at time of contact, warned and advised about COVID-19 restrictions.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
10:59 a.m. No injury accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Caller saw accident but not involved. Two vehicles, one in the roadway and one has pulled to the side. Officers cleared roadway, parties exchanged information.
2:08 p.m. Loitering at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two females loitering all day, leaving messes, harassing people for money, recently started acting aggressive.
10:49 p.m. Mischief reported to police department. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer regarding her parked car being egged.
