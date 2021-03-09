MONDAY, MARCH 1
12:15 a.m. Suspicious person on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports a man slowly pushing a lawn power just west of South Foothill intersection. Unable to locate.
11:57 a.m. Annoying phone calls on East Third Street. Reporting party reports receiving threatening text messages based on a review left on airbnb reviews. Reporting party states property manager sent numerous text messages and called multiple times angry over bad review and stated he will see reporting party soon. Reporting party requests incident documented.
6:54 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at River Park on East First Street. Caller reports two gunshots heard in the area of park. Unable to locate.
10:37 p.m. Petty theft report on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Elbridge Avenue. Male, thin build, grey top.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
9:49 a.m. Suspicious person at business on Treadway Drive. Business requests officer move along transient that is sleeping and going through their dumpster, leaving a mess on the east side of the building. Subject is male, has sleeping bag and other items with him. Officer reports made contact with subject, warned and advised.
10:16 a.m. Suspicious person at City Plaza. Reporting party reports transient at bus stop.
11:45 a.m. Petty theft at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports while charging his phone batter at business, someone stole it and the charger.
2:23 p.m. Assist out on Port Circle. Caller requests to speak with an officer regarding vehicle being broken into and backpack stolen with miscellaneous items. Theft occurred in San Francisco and SFPD asked victim to file courtesy report with local police department.
5:06 p.m. Municipal code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports female transient, long hair last seen headed to South Cloverdale Boulevard.
9:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Industrial Drive. Reporting party reports male subject standing under the street light at location yelling and screaming. Officer reports out with one.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
5:21 p.m. Juvenile problem on Josephine Drive and North Foothill Boulevard. Anonymous reports juvenile dressed in all black with shaggy dark hair on a black BMX bike chasing/tormenting neighbor’s Guinea fowl. Officer contacted juveniles, warned and advised.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
7:49 a.m. Family disturbance on Dina Street. CHP called with a 911 from this location for a domestic situation but caller had hung up.
3:04 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests to report workplace violence.
3:07 p.m. Municipal code violation at Plaza. Anonymous reports a transient is urinating at the bus stop. Officer reports subject isn’t urinating, moved along.
3:51 p.m. Petty theft report on Chardonnay Court. Caller requests phone call from officer regarding her mail being stolen.
6:30 p.m. Family disturbance on Chablis Way. Caller reports disturbance between parents and their 18-year-old daughter. Officer counseled all involved.
9:36 p.m. Suspicious person on South Foothill Boulevard and West Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports two males walked southbound from location. Both are wearing all black and have red bandanas tied around their face. Subjects gone on arrival, no other calls regarding subjects.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
9:29 a.m. Possible fraud on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party states neighbor robbed her and her husband’s bank accounts.
9:57 a.m. Flag down on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Person was concerned about the large amount of trash and debris at this location.
12:03 p.m. Domestic related incident on Douglas Fir Circle. Third party information via text reports possible domestic incident, unknown verbal or physical. Officer reports verbal only.
12:36 p.m. No injury accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a fender bender at this location. Reporting party states she has the information from the truck that hit her and the driver of the truck did not want her information.
2:16 p.m. Theft of mail reported to police department.
6:18 p.m. Domestic related incident on West Second Street. Verbal only, female half has been drinking.
6:21 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests officer move along older tall male with sleeping bag who is going back and forth between bench and inside building. Unable to locate.
7:42 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Citrus Fair Drive. Male last seen in a brown jacket is walking southbound in the northbound lane, in the middle of the two lanes. Unable to locate.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
10:04 p.m. Fight on First Street, pick-up truck headed into town.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
1:06 a.m. Mentally ill on Zinfandel Court. Possible 5150.
1:59 a.m. Noise disturbance on West Second Street. Reporting party reports upstairs neighbor making lots of noise, continuous problem.
2:13 a.m. Generic fire call on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports car on fire, disconnected during transfer.
3:49 p.m. Reckless driving on Portofino Way and Venezia Way. Reporting party reports a silver sports cat was speeding. States her grandchildren were on their bikes and she thought they might get hit.
