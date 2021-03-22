MONDAY, MARCH 15
12:10 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on School Street and North Jefferson Street. Toyota Yaris hatchback approached stop at School and Jefferson, driving erratically with a lot of U-turns and stopping in the middle of the road. Last seen headed toward Cloverdale Boulevard.
2:13 p.m. Assist out on West Fourth Street. Reporting party reports smoke west of West Fourth Street. Transferred to Cloverdale Fire.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
7:55 a.m. Grand theft on Kelly Road and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports sometime after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday their John Deere mini excavator was stolen from the construction site on the south end of town.
8:06 a.m. Vandalism on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports someone vandalized the shed door to gain access.
11:17 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on St John Place. Reporting party reports a red Volkswagen parked in front of this house and says she has talked with the owners of the house who have said no one should be in the house. Unfounded.
11:19 a.m. Trespass on Orion Court. Reporting party owns this property that is vacant and has been contacted by her neighbors that kids are riding their bikes and setting up jumps on her property. Reporting party states she has contacted a fencing company to come and fence off the property and will post “no trespassing” signs as well. Reporting party requests extra patrol and to move anyone along that is on her property. Gone on arrival.
10:26 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Requests officer regarding 10-year-old son who is acting out. Negative weapons in the residence. Officer reports advice given.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
12:59 a.m. Assist other agency at northbound Highway 101 and Dutcher Creek Road. Reporting party reports theft of motorcycle from the shoulder of Highway 101 within the last hour. Transferred to CHP.
12:18 p.m. Juvenile problem on Riesling Street. Reporting party called to report he keeps getting about five to six juveniles around 10 to 12 years of age pounding on his door on Friday and Saturday nights and when he comes out, they cuss at him and run away.
12:49 p.m. Domestic disturbance at North Cloverdale Boulevard. 273.5 PC (corporal injury to a spouse) and 594 PC (vandalism and graffiti).
2:43 p.m. Juvenile problem at City Park on West Second Street. Reporting party reports a juvenile is riding back and forth really fast on a four-wheeler in front of the park and has no helmet on. Warned and advised.
11:18 p.m. suspicious circumstances at business on Treadway Drive. Caller reports male followed reporting party and her friend throughout the store at around 5 p.m. today.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
5:17 a.m. Warrant arrest on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear on field citation.
1:02 p.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street. Citation to appear.
4:44 p.m. Trespass at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Citizen came in to report a man is sleeping on the counter under a blanket. 602 PC (trespassing) and 1203.2 PC (probation violation). Citation to appear.
5:13 p.m. Miscellaneous service on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer warned and advised subject about trespassing on the property, also advised him he could be cited next time he trespasses.
6:12 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to police department. Reporting party reports this morning while driving into town on River Road a male subject in a white GMC truck brandished a firearm at him.
6:30 p.m. Disturbance on Douglas Fir Circle. Reporting party reports verbal. Contacted USPS regarding incident.
6:49 p.m. Juvenile problem on Riesling Street. Caller requests to speak with an officer regarding flour juveniles who keep pounding on his door on Fridays and Saturdays. Reporting party believes he knows who they are.
6:57 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on River Road. Caller airports his mailbox was stolen and a white truck was trespassing on his property.
7 p.m. Suspicious person on Broad Street. A homeless person is sleeping in the back part of the business. Moved along.
8:20 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports neighbor is throwing object at other neighbor’s house.
9:12 p.m. Domestic related incident on Bandiera Way. Caller reports verbal incident, throwing things in the house, male half has been drinking. Verbal only, male left for the night.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
9:21 a.m. Petty theft on Caledonian Court. Reporting party reports he just returned from a run and noticed his wife’s $500 mountain bike has been stolen from their porch.
12:06 p.m. Meet the citizen at police department. Reporting party requests to speak to an officer regarding his generators that were taken awhile back and he thinks they are related to the recent theft of propane tanks in Geyserville.
3:34 p.m. Warrant arrest on Red Mountain Drive. Citation to appear.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
3:23 a.m. Suspicious person on Cherry Creek Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports two male subjects loitering at the bus stop on the corner. Reporting party states she spoke to them and told them to move along and they informed her they were waiting for the bus. Possibly in their 20s, dark clothing and one subject has a bike. Officer reports gone on arrival.
5:23 p.m. Suspicious person on Spring Court. Male with a medium build, blue shirt, wearing a mask was going door to door asking if people would switch utility companies. Unable to locate.
6:57 p.m. Out with subject at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. One in custody for 602 PC and 1203 PC. Transported to county jail.
10:48 p.m. Mischief on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports five juveniles on South Foothill walking south from Furber Park throwing objects at passing cars. Unable to locate.
10:52 p.m. Drunk driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
11:55 p.m. Promiscuous shooting on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports gunshot, possibly motorcycle and car involved. Unable to locate. Believes to be a car that’s backfiring.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
2:13 p.m. Fire call on Asti Road. Smoke seen from this location east toward the river, suspects it is homeless related. Transferred to Cloverdale Fire.
2:41 p.m. Trespass on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject previously instructed to stay off porch, was there a few minutes ago and made gestures into the surveillance camera. Both parties counseled.
9:51 p.m. Suspicious person on Champlain Avenue. Reporting party states subject who was evicted from neighbors house is back on property. Reporting party states landlord asking reporting party to call if person is seen on the property. Person left while reporting party was on the phone.
10:27 p.m. Juvenile problem on Hot Springs Road. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles at the water tanks for the last hour.
