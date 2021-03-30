MONDAY, MARCH 22
12:24 a.m. Vehicle tampering on North Street. Man on bicycle wearing dark clothes headed toward the back of the school was seen tampering with vehicles. Gone on arrival.
7:36 a.m.-11:22 a.m. Community service/animal control checked for loose dogs thirteen times.
11:39 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports two subjects, male and female, chased someone into store while screaming and yelling at them, ran in front of traffic and are now at other business. Contacted subjects and they have been warned not to return.
11:51 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on East First Street. Officer out with vehicle that has expired registration. Warned and advised.
1:37 p.m. Grand theft reported to police department. Caller requests to speak to officer regarding theft of money last seen a month ago. Report taken.
3:21 p.m. Trespass on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male subject with a dog off leash and five juveniles riding motor bikes in the lot, requests they be moved along if possible.
10:55 p.m. Reckless driving on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports vehicle speeding at 60 mpg southbound and throwing slices of cheese from vehicle.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
12:22 a.m. Drunk driving on Healdsburg Avenue. Drunk driver almost crashed into boyfriend, was going 100 mph on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Currently parked in front of apartment, witnessed driver get out of vehicle with open container.
3:26 a.m. Assist highway patrol on northbound Highway 101. Going south in northbound lane, dark colored pickup, hit big rig and continued on. CHP en route to the area.
9:42 a.m. Reckless driving on South Cloverdale overpass. Caller reports large diesel stuck in mud, was seen running the truck “crazy” and then got stuck; tore up the ground. Officer responded, driver did get stuck in the mud but has been pulled out.
12:57 p.m. Suspicious person at business on East First Street. Caller requests subject who is sleeping in the alleyway be moved along. Subject contacted, cleaned up their mess and has been moved along.
1 p.m. Domestic-related incident on School Street, reports physical incident inside camper, has been drinking.
1:20 p.m. Suspicious person on Ioli Ranch Circle. Caller reports suspicious behavior by a drier in a gray sedan.
3:05 p.m. Out with subject at business on East First Street. Out with subject who is sleeping, was asked to clean up the mess and move along.
10:28 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to police department. Anonymous female reporting issues involving her neighbors and neighborhood children in her complex. Reporting party not comfortable with an officer responding at this time and declined to speak to an officer, will call back once she is ready.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
12:04 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to police department. Subject requests to speak to an officer and make a report; person left and has not returned.
1:47 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a woman went behind the bushes of the Plaza bus stop and changed her clothes. Woman now wearing black shorts, black top and black hat. Warned and advised.
3:46 p.m. Vandalism at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests to file a report of vandalism on the building.
8:19 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male and female inside store, possibly transient, employee states they are going in and out, requests they be moved along. Subjects left prior to arrival.
9:01 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female wt the office yelling and causing a disturbance. Officer reports subject voluntarily left the area.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
11:08 a.m. Suspicious person on Asti Road. Reporting party from the Train Depot requests an officer back to this location for an unruly subject who they spoke with earlier who is now causing problems again. Subject left the area headed southbound on Asti Road.
12:47 p.m. Trespass on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two males trespassing, sitting by the fence which is adjacent to their property. Reporting party requests they be moved along so the kids can go outside and play.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
3:39 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Zinfandel Court and Port Circle. Reporting party reports a white sedan is slowing on Zinfandel checking mailboxes. Last seen several minutes ago. Officer reports new paper delivery person is in the area.
5:45 a.m. Suspicious person on South Washington Street. Reporting party reports locating a male and female on the property. Carrying a sleeping bag and have a dog with them. Subjects gone on arrival.
8:39 a.m. Petty theft report at a business on East Second Street. Reporting party reports a theft of a case of blackberries taken before the store was open.
10:15 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports she had put a sign on their door and someone took it down and put up an offensive/threatening sign in its place.
11:30 a.m. Welfare check on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party requests a welfare check of an older male who is bald wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans who was stumbling around in front of her house and is now sitting on the sidewalk.
12:29 p.m. No injury accident on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports her gold Honda Accord was hit across the street from this location.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
10:17 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male with no shirt on running around waving his hands in the air yelling.
12:36 p.m. Mentally ill on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female is running around going door to door trying to find her room with no clothes on. Reporting party states the female does not have a room there.
5:45 p.m. Reckless driving ono Citrus Fair Drive and northbound Citrus Fair Drive offramp. Possible drunk driver in a gray Dodge Durango, no plates, he ran people off the roadway on the freeway.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
1:55 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Foothill Boulevard. Heard some people riding by on bikes, watched camera, saw a guy go to side of house to utility trailer. Unsure if anything taken from box of tools by the trailer.
10:18 a.m. Suspicious person on South Franklin Street. Caller reports male subject inside won’t leave the premises.
2:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Oakbrook Lane. Reporting party reports someone hit his mailbox and caused damage.
2:41 p.m. Assist highway patrol on Highway 101 and Canyon Road. CHP requests additional unit, CHP out with agitated male pedestrian on the right shoulder.
3:34 p.m. Disturbance on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party states her roommate threw her wet laundry at her and then struck her in the face. Male roommate still on scene, both parties currently separated.
5:03 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports an intoxicated male subject arguing with the bus driver at the bus stop.
