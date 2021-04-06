MONDAY, MARCH 29
10:17 a.m. Warrant arrest on Venezia Way. Out with one on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Citation to appear.
10:24 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff. Caller requests officers respond to a homeless encampment along the river. Officer advised location is in the county but will check area to confirm.
10:56 a.m. Warrant arrest on Levee Road and Crocker Road. Officers out with subject on four outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Citation to appear.
1:28 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol on northbound Highway 101 and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a semi-truck with an empty flatbed trailer is not maintaining its lane, states vehicles were pushed off into the shoulder as the driver was over-correcting on turns.
1:48 p.m. Assist highway patrol on Asti Road. CHP transferred 911 caller. Report of two vehicles in an accident, one hit a tree. Per reporting party, it looks like it lost control.
4:43 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on East First Street. Reporting party reports hearing a female yelling. Reporting party states it is south of the green bridge.. Not seen, only heard. Officer reports it’s a group of juveniles.
5:42 p.m. Vandalism on South East Street. Reporting party reports someone was in the alley behind this residence. It appears they damaged the reporting party’s fence and left behind property in the alley.
6:44 p.m. Assist out on Dutcher Creek Road and Theresa Drive. Reporting party reports seeing a disoriented male subject in the area.
7:50 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports she and her grandchildren went to do laundry and a lady yelled at her that she would call the cops because she cannot do laundry there. Officer reports verbal only.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
3:22 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports four-wheeler going back and forth along the creek near the vineyard. Officer reports vineyard management company spraying pesticides.
9:04 a.m. Warrant arrest on Wilson Road. Officer out with subject on outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Citation to appear.
11:22 a.m. Disturbance fight on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reporting fight between two at this location, victim declines to file report.
1:05 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on St. John Place. Caller reports a red vehicle drives up St. John then a female driver walks down St. Michaels, two to three times a night per Ring camera footage. During the day two male subjects with hoodies walk from St. Michaels, have their arms full and get into the vehicle. Checks OK.
3:19 p.m. Vandalism on Broad Street. Citizen in lobby requests to speak to an officer regarding vandalism to her vehicle.
3:54 p.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street. Caller reports loose pit bull chasing children, also subjects from encampment racing around with motorcycles. Out with one, to county jail.
9:30 p.m. Juvenile problem on Homewood Court. Reporting party reports four juvenile males just banged on his door and window, last seen running up Homewood toward Ranch House Drive. All four in dark or gray clothing. Officer reports unable to locate.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
9:31 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on West First Street. Reporting party reports male subject refuses to leave her house and has threatened her.
11:08 a.m. Suspicious person on Josephine Drive and North Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male wearing a baseball cap, white hair, bright blue shirt and gray pants. Reporting party is concerned because the subject has no mask on but took blue gloves out of his pockets and has them hanging from his pockets. Gone on arrival.
2:29 p.m. Warrant arrest on Citrus Fair Drive and southbound Citrus Fair onramp.
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
2:30 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject took all of the change out of the change jar on the counter. Last seen going west from business. Reporting party declines prosecution, requests subject be advised not to return if located.
8:31 p.m. Domestic-related incident on Marguerite Lane. Refusing medical at this time.
8:59 p.m. Traffic hazard on Asti Road and Chrome Iron Road. Reporting party reports two horses loose on Asti Road. Last seen running southbound toward Chrome Iron. Both horses are brown. Owner secured horses.
10:22 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male wandering around in the parking lot swinging a wooden pole. Subject is alone and looking through trash cans. Out with one on out of county warrant, citation to appear.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
12:50 a.m. Disturbance on East First Street. Reporting party can hear subject screaming and cursing. Two male voices, sounds like one is challenging the other to a fight.
10:04 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject in camo is going through all the garbage cans in back of business.
11:52 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports neighbor urinating on his vehicle.
12:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to police department. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer to report someone went through his things in his truck sometime last night and they “took stupid stuff.”
8:51 p.m. Mischief on Buckeye Circle. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles, unknown how many, are doorbell ditching their residence.
9:16 p.m. Mischief on Homewood Court. Reporting party reports three juveniles are banging on the reporting party’s door and windows. Last seen running east on Treadway. Warned and advised.
9:28 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Street. Reporting party reports eight to 10 younger kids running up and down the hallways at the elementary school causing a disturbance.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
12:14 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports a light-colored pickup came into the vineyard at the back of this location last night with two male occupants. Reporting party reports the truck is still there now but does not see anyone around.
12:42 p.m. Petty theft report reported to police department. Reporting party reports her son’s unlocked olive green mountain bike was stolen from in front of a business on North Cloverdale Boulevard.
6:21 p.m. Reckless driving on Citrus Fair Drive and the northbound Citrus Fair Drive offramp. Officer reports possible drunk driver last seen in the area of Orange Drive. Swerving all over the road, passenger appeared to be correcting his driving. Officers located vehicle, transported to county jail.
6:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on University Street. Reporting party reports tree fell in the creek area and two subjects left the area quickly afterward. Officer reports tree fell naturally on private property.
7:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject approached her vehicle while she was parked in the parking lot.
9:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on West Third Street. Reporting party reports threats, black truck, white Cadillac left with two that left seen.
9:16 p.m. Mischief on South Cloverdale Boulevard. At least two doorbell ditching, northbound on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
9:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on West Third Street. Reporting party reports involved party from earlier incident came to porch knocking on the door, reporting party states her daughter is scared. Reporting party wants involved female advised to not come on the property.
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
11:53 a.m. Accident with no details on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Hillview Drive. Caller reports two vehicles in an accident.
4:55 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female in a red shirt and blue pants, states it appears she started a fire near a dumpster on the boulevard. Officers contacted a residents who was burning legal papers. Warned and advised about not burning.
