MONDAY, MARCH 8
12 a.m. Suspicious person on Cherry Creek Road. A male is walking back and forth being loud. Moved along.
9:50 a.m. Vandalism at River Park Trail on East First Street. Vandalism to a city-owned tree.
1:59 p.m. Citizen assist at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a woman in a blue Ford Mustang hit his truck with her car door in the parking lot at above address and then left the area.
3:26 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a subject is going through the dumpster and throwing the trash onto the freeway. No description, information was from a customer.
4:49 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a male subject sleeping on the bench at this location.
7:39 p.m. Trespass at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. One taken to county jail food trespassing and loitering.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
5:03 a.m. Suspicious person on Sandholm Lane. Male subject acting strange as if he’s been drinking. Unable to locate.
1:44 p.m. Assist fire department on Levee Road. Anonymous reports two small brush fires on the southwest side of the river.
3:11 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Asti Road and Citrus Fair Drive. Caller reports hearing two gunshots in a row very close to the train station.
3:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous reports male subject with loose dogs waving a stick at them. Unable to locate.
6:44 p.m. No injury accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Unlicensed driver.
8:52 p.m. Burglary on East First Street. Pulled around back, lights off, covered windows. Reporting party believes something was taken from the residence. Out with one, citation to appear on field citation.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
2:53 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Cherry Creek Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports white Toyota Corolla with tinted windows driving up and down residential streets acting suspicious. Last seen on South Foothill from Cherry Creek. Officer reports newspaper delivery driver.
7:20 a.m. Graffiti on South Washington Street. Reporting party reports graffiti on the walls by the office at this location and noticed a lot of the same kind of graffiti on the walls of a Citrus Fair building.
2:51 p.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street. Citation to appear.
4:$8 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear on three local county warrants.
6:22 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Anonymous reports a group of subjects drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in bus stop. Gone on arrival.
9:07 p.m. Trespass at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two transients drinking and sleeping in business.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
8:18 a.m. 911 disconnect on Toscana Circle. Received a call from this cell phone number, but no one on the line. Called CHP and they stated they did not transfer the call. Tried to call number back, first time someone answered but they didn’t say anything and hung up. On second call back, no one answered and all went to voicemail.
12:01 p.m. Citizen assist on South Main Street. Reporting party reports a big truck hit a line above this address and now it is disconnected and hanging in the street, no information on the street.
12:27 p.m. Security check at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports female that shoplifted one year ago is back in the store with a cart full of items. Reporting party feels she is going to shoplift again. Requests officer in the area until she leaves.
5:28 p.m. Petty theft report on Sherwood Circle. Caller reports her blue cruiser bike with flowers on it was stolen.
6:05 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject is sleeping inside of the business. Warned and advised, moved along.
6:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on West Second Street. Caller is requesting to speak to an officer about someone entering her house without her permission.
6:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports hearing flour gunshots behind store. Unable to locate.
7:47 p.m. Suspicious person at business on Broad Street. Caller reporting subject sleeping inside.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
12:22 a.m. Disturbance on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports unknown subjects rang her football. Unable to locate anyone in the area.
7:27 a.m. Warrant attempt service on Ranch House Drive. Citation to appear.
1:23 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Street and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports 15-year-old male driving a big black truck without a license.
2:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports a male in his 30s wearing a black sweatshirt with a green backpack took things from the store without paying. Last seen heading northbound on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer reports subject warned and advised, not to return to store.
4:08 p.m. Family disturbance on Laurel Court.
6:40 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male in his 50s is yelling at employees, calling them names, keeps going back and forth between the bus stop and the store. Citation to appear on warrant.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
8:47 a.m. Petty theft on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports his mountain bike was stolen out of the back of his truck.
2:07 p.m. Reporting party came to report he is being harassed and threatened at his home by his aunt and her husband. Referred to Sheriff’s Office.
2:!3 p.m. Property found on Railroad Avenue. Reporting party reports he found a black mountain bike on his property this morning.
9:41 p.m. Juvenile problem on Las Colinas Drive. Reporting party reports someone knocking loudly on the door and running away, unsure if it’s kids or someone else. Warned and advised.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
4:39 a.m. Burglary on Hamblin Lane and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Subject in dark clothes and a hoodie seen breaking into a trailer, last seen on foot toward South Foothill. One arrested and booked.
8:20 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests officer move along a male in the back parking lot behind building. Gone on arrival.
