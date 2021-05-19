MONDAY, MAY 10
12:38 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports an occupied newer silver Mercedez parked one house south of this address with two juveniles sitting inside. Reporting party states the car is not from this neighborhood and would like subjects contacted.
3:05 a.m. Domestic related incident on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports he and his girlfriend are not getting along and requested an officer’s assistance. Reporting party is outside in front of the house and she is inside.
10:34 a.m. Petty theft report on Muscat Drive. Caller reports men’s seven-speed green bicycle is missing, unknown when theft occurred.
12:50 p.m. Warrant arrest at City Plaza. Officer contacted subject with four misdemeanor warrants, subject cited.
3:02 p.m. Warrant arrest at City Plaza. Officer our with one citation to appear on a misdemeanor warrant.
6:04 p.m. Stolen vehicle on North Cloverdale Boulevard. A white Ford stolen, had ladder rack with two orange ladders and $10,000 worth of contractor’s tools.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
8:25 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Port Circle and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports four vehicles having a party at the dead end with loud music. Reporting party stated they had been there for about a half hour, but left while on the phone.
1:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports a car parked in the middle of the street, dumped some bottles and a person out and left the area.
2:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Washington Street. Reporting party requests officer presence, moving stuff out and other parties are getting aggressive.
6:06 p.m. Juvenile problem on Asti Road. Reporting party reports a small boy of about eight or 10 was walking on Asti Road, appeared to be crying and in distress. Unfounded.
8:21 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at River Park. Reporting party reports she keeps hearing a female screaming out, reporting party cannot see anything, just hears repeated screams. Checks OK.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
1:34 p.m. Suspicious person on Asti Road. Anonymous reporting walking in middle of the road pushing a cart toward the bridge.
3:20 p.m. Petty theft report reported to police department. Walk-in reports stolen license plate.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
12:54 a.m. Suspicious vehicle unoccupied on Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports a sedan with its parking lights on parked in front of this address. Reporting party is unable to tell if it’s occupied and unable to see a license plate, make or model of vehicle.
10:35 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Dutcher Creek Road. Anonymous reports male subject living in a trailer and throwing garbage out underneath Highway 101 overpass at Dutcher Creek Road.
11:23 a.m. Accident no injuries at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Clerk reports accident by the gas pumps, subjects are no involved in verbal disturbance. Officer reports information exchanged.
9:05 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Tarman Drive. Bald man with shorts and black shirt walking southbound on Tarman, possibly stole something from him.
9:50 p.m. Skateboarding violation on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Warned and advised one about skating in the plaza.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
12:35 p.m. Warrant arrest on Broad Street. Citizen self-surrendered on a citation to appear warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.