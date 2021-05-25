MONDAY, MAY 17
9:14 a.m. Disturbance on Toscana Circle. Reporting party requests officer regarding disturbance involving 13-year-old daughter. Officer reports checks OK.
11:52 a.m. Juvenile problem on North Cloverdale Boulevard and East Third Street. Officer out with two juveniles in the center divider planter boxes.
11:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports a bald male subject is going through a car using a flashlight at this location and thought it looked suspicious.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
10:25 a.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject is using water feature to wash her hair. Moved along.
11:24 a.m. Suspicious person on Levee Road. Heavyset male holding a rifle is walking eastbound wearing camouflage. Officer reports unloaded air rifle, subject bringing it to a friend’s house on Levee Road.
4:19 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Foothill Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles on skateboards and bikes purposefully riding out in front of vehicles. Reporting party states he almost got hit by one of them. Reporting party said they will pop wheelies and slow the passing cars to an almost stop. Gone on arrival.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
11:16 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied reported to police department. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer regarding a suspicious vehicle that followed his daughters. Left on Highway 101.
8:49 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports damage to an apple tree on his property. The tree has been snapped near the base and reporting party believes someone came on his property and damaged the tree trunk.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
10:39 a.m. Assist Highway Patrol on northbound Highway 101 and Citrus Fair Drive. Caller reports sheep near Highway 101 at the Citrus Fair exit. Caller transferred to CHP.
8:55 p.m. Drunk driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Nissan with possible drunk driver, unknown plate, believed to be headed to Windsor. Officer reports no observed driving, subject secured vehicle and agreed to walk home.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
8 p.m. Reckless driving on Merlot Drive and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports people doing burnouts on dead-end near this intersection.
11:08 p.m. Noise disturbance on Treadway Court for reports of people yelling and being loud, urinating outside, as well as playing loud music for the last few hours. Reporting party believes there is a party. Warned and advised.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
6:03 p.m. Reckless driving on Citrus Fair Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. CHP requests BOLO for box truck that just took the exit off of Highway 101. Vehicle was weaving, pushed other cars off of the highway and was seen texting.
6:06 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on West Second Street. Caller reports her neighbor was yelling and screaming at her, requests officer contact ASAP.
6:09 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on West Second Street. Caller reports $10,000 bass guitar is missing from her vehicle while parked at this location. Officer responded, reporting party not certain that item was stolen or is missing. Will call CPD if additional assistance is needed.
7:24 p.m. Grant theft on West Second Street. Caller requests to file theft report for guitar.
11:20 p.m. Speed contest on Champlain Avenue and North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports she was just passed unsafely as she headed southbound on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party states she was turning onto Champlain when they passed her.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
1:14 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports he just witnessed a male and a female taking a big metal rack from the back of the business. Unable to locate.
9:48 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Citrus Fair Drive. Reporting party reports man hole cover/sewer cover has been removed in the empty field at the corner of Citrus Fair Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard and she believes someone is down there. Officer reports out with one and a loose dog. Removed from the drainage area and warned and advised.
2:29 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Chablis Way. Reporting party requests to speak to an officer regarding neighbor issue. Reporting party states her neighbor flipped her off as she drove by.
3:02 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on West Second Street. Caller reports neighbor is yelling/screaming/racing around the parking lot on a bicycle.
4:47 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on School Street. Caller reports problem with neighbors taking their garbage cans and now arguing about it in the driveway.
6:19 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on West Second Street. Caller reports negative interactions with neighbor, but does not require police response.
8:32 p.m. reckless driving on South Foothill Boulevard and Merlot Drive. Caller reports BMW racing around the neighborhood, going through stop signs.
