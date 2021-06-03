MONDAY, MAY 24
11:11 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports male subject sitting in the bus stop being aggressive. Reporting party concerned because school is about to be dismissed and kids will be present.
11:35 a.m. Reckless driving on South Foothill Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports two small cars doing 'donuts.' Large group of kids.
12:39 p.m. Battery on North Main Street. Caller reports four juvenile boys started a fight with a family member, have left the scene. Last seen on foot toward downtown.
12:42 p.m. No injury accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Vehicle into pole, elderly male driver.
6:48 p.m. Accident, no details on Clark Avenue. caller reporting white vehicle with a possible drunk driver hit a green car. No one on scene, unable to determine if event occurred.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
1:31 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Broad Street. Dispatch was watching the outside activity through the cameras and saw a person in what looked like a gray hoodie on a bike towing another bike by the CPD and headed south on Main Street.
10:33 a.m. Burglary on North East Street. Reporting party reports a burglary at her residence.
3:19 p.m. Petty theft at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports two shoplifters in store. Female is wearing white shirt and pink shorts with baseball cap backwards and tats. Putting items in purse from store. Male is wearing white shirt with tattoos. Officer made contact, items returned, and have been told not to return.
6:21 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject wearing tan pants and no shirt walking on the boulevard waving his hands around.
7:03 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject laying down on the road next to the vintage truck.
8:49 p.m. Suspicious person on Citrus Fair Drive. Reporting party reports a male wearing a red, black and white shirt is running around and waving his hands at cars that are coming off this exit.
11:28 p.m. Robbery at the Train Depot reported at approximately 8:50 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
12:17 a.m. Disturbance on West Second Street. Two reporting parties report a male and female are physically fighting.
12:34 a.m. Disturbance on West Second Street. Reporting party reports male subject is threatening her fiance who is currently outside in his car. Also banging on reporting party's door. Reporting party threatened male half that is in the vehicle.
1:03 a.m. Disturbance on West Second Street. Reporting party reports the male subject has now thrown something through the window at this address. Window is broken. Reporting party states she saw male kicking at a female. Unknown where he is at now.
6:57 a.m. Disturbance on Butler Court. Caller reports hearing someone yell "call the cops." Unknown where it is coming from, reporting party believes it is from the back of Butler Court or off of West Second Street.
12:02 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard and Shahan Drive. Reporting party reports subject is drinking alcohol and sitting in the roadway. Transported to county jail.
6:31 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on School Street. Reporting party reports male subject from next door just came into their driveway and got into her husband’s face. Unclear what was said. Officer reports both parties have been counseled.
9:57 p.m. Mischief on South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports a group of approximately 10-15 juveniles are going into people's yards, hiding in bushes and acting suspicious. They were doing something behind his car and also his neighbor's car. Officers contacted juveniles who were playing a game. They were warned and told to return home.
10:02 p.m. Prowler on St. Michael Court. Reporting party reports seeing a subject, believed to be a female, go into her backyard at this address. Seen on security camera around give hours ago. Backyard and house secure.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
8:27 a.m. Attempt to contact on West Second Street. Call from female that states she needs unknown type of help from CPD and then hung up. Mentioned something about having to leave apartment. No answer on call back.
1:13 p.m. Welfare check on Cherry Creek Road. Boy about 5 or 6 years of age, wearing jeans and sweater carrying a brick and a stick. Now by the bus stop. Unable to locate.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
3:03 a.m. Suspicious person on South Washington Street. Reporting party reports seeing a subject on the top of the main office building on the roof.
7:33 a.m. Burglary reported at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
12:39 p.m. Vandalism on North Washington Street. Caller reports air conditioner vandalized. Reporting party reported tenants located that the AC had been tampered with, it has been repaired and there was a puncture to one of the pipes.
12:49 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests officer move along male in blue shirt that will not leave the store. Reporting party called back and stated the subject left.
3:38 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Pepperwood Drive. Caller reports male trying to get into her house, but her house was locked, and then he tried to get into her backyard. Left on foot toward Furber Park. Officer reports unable to locate.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
1:20 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on East First Street. Citizen at front door reports male subject fell and hit his head and is bleeding.
5:27 p.m. Vandalism on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports vandalism to security camera.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
4:17 p.m. Warrant arrest at police department. Self-surrender on two warrants.
8:35 p.m. reckless driving on Furber Lane.
