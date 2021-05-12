MONDAY, MAY 3
3:12 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting ongoing domestic violence to hospital staff.
6:44 a.m. Assist other agency on Antonio Street. Attempt to locate. Shouldn’t be armed, left knife on scene, dark blue Corolla, officer reports contacted resident, subject was not there and does not live there.
8:59 a.m. Suspicious person on West Second Street. Reporting party reports subjects at picnic table are acting suspicious. Associated with a blue Nissan that is in the parking lot. Two men in their early 20s are with an older male subject. Officer reports out with group, checks OK.
10:07 a.m. Disturbance on Asti Road. Reporting party requests officer regarding subject harassing him. Reporting party is inside of his camper trailer with a female subject and a male subject is banging on the door. Reporting party reports the male subject is his female friend’s ex. Male subject moved along.
10:45 a.m. Suspicious person on Citrus Fair Drive. Caller reports male in the middle of the roadway under the overpass. Subject jumped in front of a vehicle and is acting erratic.
6:58 p.m. Suspicious person on Elbridge Avenue. Caller reports suspicious person appears under the influence. Subject contacted and was evaluated, was told to stay away from this location.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
12:19 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male in a pink shirt and white pants looking into vehicles in this parking lot. Reporting party is concerned because they are staying in Cloverdale doing work and they have their trucks in the parking lot.
10:12 a.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard and East First Street. Reporting party reports male subject with unknown red-handled item behind his back, has pants on near his knees. Reporting party states subject is verbally harassing him and attempting to challenge him to an altercation. Officer reports subject gone on arrival. No one else in the area heard incident.
10:53 a.m. Warrant arrest on River Road. Citation to appear on field citation.
12:19 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports middle school-aged kids sitting on the large electrical box on the corner. Concerned someone might get hurt. Officer reports group contacted and moved along.
12:59 p.m. Disturbance at Cloverdale Cemetery on East First Street. Reporting party reports hearing male subject screaming. Quiet on arrival.
1:24 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject was just in the office being aggressive regarding his transcripts. Subject has left the area, officer out with him now.
3:09 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Foothill Boulevard and Grape Gables Way. Reporting party reports three juveniles just threw large rocks in the roadway. Officer reports responsible parties were contacted and have removed the rocks.
7:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Suspect from earlier this morning running north, last seen on School Street. Unable to locate.
8:09 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Street. Young man with shaggy hair looking into vehicles. Last seen headed to Monaco from Venezia. Officer reports possible mental health issues, subject just walking around neighborhood.
8:47 p.m. Warrant arrest on Broad Street. Self-surrender for three may-cite warrants. Citation to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
12:36 a.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street under the Highway 101 overpass. Citation to appear.
11:15 a.m. Domestic-related incident on West First Street.
1:39 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Anonymous requests check the welfare and moved along of subject sleeping in front of door.
3:18 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Caller reports transient sleeping in the doorway of an empty building space. Subject contacted, collected his belongings and moved along.
4:19 p.m. Assist other agency with a multi-vehicle accident.
8:23 p.m. Reckless driving on McCray Road. Reporting party reports reckless driver in silver BMW last seen on Old Redwood Highway headed toward Cloverdale.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
11:09 a.m. Traffic complaint on Venezia Way and Monaco Circle. Caller requests to speak with officer regarding vehicles and small motorcycles without license plates running the stop sign at Venezia and Monaco.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
12:13 p.m. Disturbance on Citrus Fair Driver. Caller reports male is very angry that the fair is not open, is pacing in front of the office and slamming on the windows. Officers responded, subject left prior to arrival.
1:11 p.m. Reckless driving on South Franklin Street. Caller reports two vehicles doing ‘donuts’ in the parking lot. Officers responded and checked area, unable to locate.
6:03 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Cherry Creek Road. Caller reports people shooting guns, possibly 30 shots but no voices heard. Caller transferred to SCSO. SCSO dispatcher advised caller that target shooting is legal in the county as long as they are firing at least 150 yards from nearest building.
8:08 p.m. Suspicious person on Muscat Drive. Caller reports elderly male in front of this location who is unable to provide address. Officers responded and identified as reported missing person.
8:39 p.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports they were just attacked by an intoxicated person who has left the area.
10:38 p.m. Missing person on Vista View Drive. Forty-five minutes ago, elderly male with Alzheimer’s was put to bed 20 minutes ago, checked on and not present in house. Cloverdale Fire Department located subject, private transport back to home.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
6:51 p.m. Juvenile problem on Citrus Fair Drive. Several 911 calls regarding juveniles fighting in the field, some left and headed toward Washington, more than 15 teenagers, no weapons seen. Officers responded and located one of the involved who was counseled. Others could not be located.
8:27 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Levee Road and Crocker Road. Caller reports illegal fireworks shooting up from the homeless encampment on the river. Can be heard and seen from the reporting party’s location.
10:13 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports her husband confronted a male who was driving a truck that was following their daughter at this location. Husband took the keys from the driver of the truck and the driver ran, last seen down Tarman Drive.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
12 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Rosewood Drive. Reporting party reports she heard screaming to the west of her on Rosewood toward Tarman Drive between a male and a female about two minutes ago. Unable to locate.
3:20 a.m. Suspicious person on Allen Avenue. Reporting party reports a female is out in front of his house and keeps coming to the door and trying to get inside. Reporting party thinks she has been drinking and is maybe under the influence. Unable to locate.
6:32 a.m. Suspicious person on Ioli Ranch Circle and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports as he was leaving the complex he noticed a female with tattoos on her neck walking into the complex looking into parked cars.
9:38 a.m. Civil problem on Allen Avenue. Caller reports vandalism to his vehicle. Involved parties agreed to handle privately, no case report.
2:!8 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on First Street Bridge. Caller reports older female has a knife, is yelling and stabbing at the air. SCSO was dispatched due to updated/corrected location and CPD officers responded.
5:05 p.m. Vandalism on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports her ex came over and vandalized her car again.
5:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male with long hair wearing a black shirt and shorts came into the store without a mask and when asked to put one on, began making threats to the clerk. Reporting party would like him moved along and told to never come back.
6:34 p.m. Reckless driving on West Third Street. Reporting party called to report a big yellow truck just ran the stop sign at the location. Reporting party states the subject was “going about 40 to 50 mph” and is always “racing up and down the boulevard.” Unable to locate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.