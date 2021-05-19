A fire broke out near the 24000 block of Dutcher Creek Road Wednesday night, May 19. The fire was contained hours later at 2.5 acres.
At 10 p.m., CalFire issued an update on the fire, noting that crews were able to save a residence.
"Rapid response and aggressive firefighting, firefighters were able to save a residence immediately threatened by the fire. This is a good reminder that fire season is here and defensible space can make a difference," the announcement said.
CalFire didn't any evacuations for the area, but those in the area were advised to use caution.
#DutcherFire - Update - The fire has been contained to 2.5 acres. Crews will be in the area working for a couple hours. Expect delays if traveling in the area. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/FovT1eYewS— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 20, 2021
At around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night CalFire said that the fire had reached approximately 2 acres and involved multiple spot fires, as well as one structure on fire.
Multiple land and air units responded to the fire. At around 7:30 p.m., some units began being released from the scene.
At 8 p.m., fire scanner information said that crews were working to mop up the scene and expected mop up to take two to three hours. One engine was stationed at the scene due to the possibility of wind, a scanner update said.
Agency scanner updates stated that two outbuildings had succumbed to the blaze.
The fire comes in the middle of a wind advisory issued by National Weather Service Bay Area beginning at 5 p.m. on May 19 and running through Thursday, May 20 at 5 a.m.
⚠Wind Advisory ⚠— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 18, 2021
Northwest winds will pick up Wednesday evening for most areas along the central coast. Strongest gusts will be felt in higher terrain and in the North Bay. Winds will start to subside early Thursday morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/BJPG9YplJT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.