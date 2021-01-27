Vaccines available by appointment through Friday
Starting Wednesday, Jan. 27, Alexander Valley Healthcare (AVH) began administering vaccines for COVID-19 to patients and residents living in Cloverdale, Geyserville and Hopland who fall into the “eligible individuals” category of the local vaccine rollout — healthcare workers and those age 65 and older. Vaccines are offered by appointment only. AVH is currently scheduled to administer more on Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29.
Though they’re hoping to be able to offer more vaccines in the future, AVH CEO Deborah Howell said that for now, it depends on state availability.
“The only confirmation we have at this time is for the second dose shipment for the vaccine event we are currently providing,” she said. “We order through the state website and when available through the county. We anticipate supply increases soon/shortly and plan to conduct patient and community vaccine events through the summer.”
Wednesday’s vaccines were all booked up but, as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, there are still time slots available for those interested in getting a vaccine on Jan. 28 or Jan. 29.
While the vaccine distribution is available to residents of Cloverdale, Geyserville and Hopland, Howell said that AVH is only able to do outreach for its own patients, but that she hopes word of the vaccines will spread through word of mouth, social media and various other outlets.
“AVH has been coordinating with the county and other health centers for months on the vaccine rollout. The problem and confusion around access to COVID vaccines, is lack of vaccine and inconsistent messaging by the CDC, state and county. We follow the state and county guidelines for eligibility criteria,” she said.
While Wednesday’s event would help them gauge how many vaccines per day they’ll be administering, Howell said that AVH’s goal is to get between 400 and 500 shots in the arms of folks during the three-day vaccination event.
“Getting shots in the arms of our patients and community members is our number one priority,” she said. “We received confirmation and delivery date of 975 COVID vaccines on Jan. 22. Because we have been planning and working with the Cloverdale Police Department, Cloverdale Ambulance Services, Cloverdale Fire Department and Citrus Fair, we immediately jumped into action. We had procedures in place due to both our flu shot program and COVID testing events, with a little pivoting we have implemented a three-day, drive-up COVID vaccine event. The community of Cloverdale has stepped up to assist in our efforts. The police department, ambulance. fire department, community volunteers, AVH’s dedicated chief medical officer and support staff are the true heroes.
“My main message to everyone is, we are all in this together and as a community health center, we exist for our patients and community members,” Howell continued. “I know everyone is anxious and wants to know when it is their turn for COVID vaccination, I can’t give precise time frames right now, but I can assure everyone, AVH will continue to provide vaccinations to our patients, and the Cloverdale, Geyserville, Hopland communities until everyone that wants a vaccine, gets a vaccine.”
Vaccine distribution is happening via drive-thru at the Cloverdale Train Depot. After you receive the vaccine, you’ll be asked to stay in your car for 15 minutes so that you can be monitored for observation. If you register for an appointment and aren’t eligible, the appointment will be canceled.
To sign up to receive a vaccine this week, click here.
Those who aren’t currently eligible to receive a vaccine can stay informed on when a vaccine event will be coming back to AVH by checking its website and Facebook account.
