Applications are currently open for seats on two of Cloverdale’s commissions. One position is available for the Sonoma County Library Commission and one alternate position is available on the Planning Commission. Applications for both are due Monday, Feb. 15.
The Planning Commission is made up of five regular members and two alternates — regular members serve four-year terms and alternates serve two-year terms. The position currently open is for an alternate. According to a post on the city’s website, the commission typically holds its regular meetings on the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Planning commissioners are appointed by the Coverdale City Council and review city matters relating to planning and development, as well as land-use issues relating to the General Plan, rezoning, use permits and similar issues.
One position is available on the Sonoma County Library Commission. Commissioners are selected for either a two or four-year term and are also appointed by the city council.
The library commission serves as a resource and liaison to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, the director of county library services and the community to find ways to support and improve library services.
Applications will be reviewed and considered at the Feb. 24 Cloverdale City Council meeting. For more details, click here.
