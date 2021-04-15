The Rotary Club of Cloverdale’s annual Asti Tour de Vine is heading back for its 13th year this fall, with registration opening on May 1. The event is being held on Oct. 9, beginning at 7 a.m.
The Tour de Vine was first introduced as a way to help the Rotary Club pay to fix up Cloverdale’s Kleiser Park. Now, the funds are divided up between various local causes supported by the club. This year, funds from the event will go toward local scholarships for students, and will be used to support local and international projects.
“We have many rides to choose from, including the easy carefree 25k for the beginner rider and our extreme 100-mile challenge we call the Rockpile Rumble. Along the way, enjoy our harvest-themed rest stops and healthy foods and snacks which are included with your registration, SAG support too,” states a press release from the Rotary Club.
Every bicyclist will start their cycling journey at Asti Winery, with different bike routes extending to additional parts of north county as well. Those who register will be able to choose from four potential routes and route lengths — a 25k, 50k, 100k and a 100m (century) bicycle tour.
“At the end of your ride, a bountiful luncheon, prepared by the Cloverdale Rotary Club and served with wine, awaits you in Cloverdale at the Historic Asti Winery. This delicious bountiful lunch is included in each rider’s paid registration. Additional lunches can be purchased for $35 for family and friends during the online registration process,” said the announcement.
The registration fee is $85 for adults and $40 for students, ages 14-17. Students must be at least 14 years of age. Registration is online. Registration, if available after Oct. 5, will be $115 at the event. The Asti Tour de Vine historically sells out — in the past, the tour has seen participants from across the country and, on occasion, participants from across the world.
Those who are interested in participating in this year’s Asti Tour de Vine can register starting May 1 at www.astitourdevine.com/registration/.
