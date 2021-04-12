Cloverdale schools started hybrid learning on April 12 and with it, the Cloverdale Boys & Girls Club began its after-school program for students. Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin has been working with 12 Sonoma County school districts to determine the best programs for each of its locations, according to a statement from the club.
“We are honored to support Sonoma County schools with their reopening,” said Jason Weiss, vice president of youth impact for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, in a statement. “Each district has a different schedule, and our clubs are adapting accordingly. Our goal is to be there for our families and members when they need us."
In Cloverdale, Boys & Girls Club is open to serve kids after in-person learning days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and all day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for distance learning support on Wednesday. In Geyserville, the Boys & Girls Club is open for after-school programming from noon to 5:30 p.m. on in-person learning days.
While students have been full-time distance learning, the Cloverdale Boys & Girls Club has had at least one big change — it welcomed a new program director in October.
The club will be following health and safety regulations — including wellness and temperature checks for kids and staff, social distancing and mask wearing.
“I’m excited to be back at the club and see the staff,” said Andre, a sixth grader, in a statement provided by the Boys & Girls Club. “I’ve been coming here since kindergarten and they’ve helped me out through a lot of tough situations, and to learn how to be successful in life. I really enjoy coming here.”
Pre-pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin operated 42 Clubs in Sonoma & Marin Counties. Since last spring, the clubs have operated 13 “Distance Learning Clubs,” where kids have been able to attend their online classes with the support of staff. As schools reopen, the clubs will reopen several more locations, and by mid-April will have a total of 23 clubs open in 11 different communities.
“Reopening takes an astounding amount of coordination,” said Michelle Edwards, executive vice president for the Boys & Girls Club. “It’s been a joy for us to partner with schools and families to make this happen for our kids.”
As part of the reopening process, the organization is actively hiring for many of its Sonoma County clubs. For current opportunities and to learn more, visit bgcsonoma-marin.org/jobs.
