With the support of the community and individual partners, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin provided over $33,000 in gift cards to 73 families in need this holiday season.
The annual Gifting Great Futures Holiday Drive is usually a gift drive where Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin receives and wraps several hundred physical gifts for the kids and families they serve. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distance regulations, the club pivoted to receiving only gift cards that were distributed to the families in-need.
With so many club families affected by the pandemic, the need was especially large this year. Starting in October, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin staff wrote over 70 letters on behalf of their members and families who were struggling with providing gifts for the holidays. The club then worked closely with community partners to distribute the letters across the county and seek donations. Fortunately, the generosity of the local community matched the need, resulting in 717 gift cards donated totaling $33,430.
“We are grateful for all of those who supported our kids this holiday season,” said Jennifer Weiss, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. “In such a difficult year, ending 2020 by supporting families at the holidays is exceptionally meaningful. We truly could not have made this happen without the love and support of so many exceptional Cloverdale partners.”
The Cloverdale club serves 39 Members daily its Distance Learning Program. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin mission in enriching the lives of more than 10,000 kids across Sonoma and Marin Counties, visit www.bgcsonoma-marin.org.
